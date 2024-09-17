Myanmar | The number of victims of the floods in Myanmar has doubled, more than 220 have already died

Myanmar|The floods afflicting the country are further deepening the plight of the citizens of the country, which has fallen into chaos due to the military coup.

in Myanmar As a result of typhoon Yagi, the death toll has risen to more than 220, Myanmar’s state television company says. In addition, almost 80 people are still missing.

The death toll reported late Monday is double the last reported figure.

The television company also reported that nearly 260,000 hectares of rice and other fields have been destroyed in the floods caused by the typhoon.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), about 631,000 people in the country are affected by the floods. According to it, food, drinking water, shelter and clothes are urgently needed in the country.

However, according to the office, blocked roads and damaged bridges are hindering relief efforts. In addition, broken communication links, especially to remote areas, mean that information about victims travels slowly.

Yagi hit Southeast Asia a little over a week ago. In addition to Myanmar, people have died in floods and landslides caused by the storm in Vietnam, Laos and Thailand. According to the official figures, there are already more than 500 deaths in total.

Myanmar the ruling military junta made a rare appeal for foreign aid to the country last week.

Requests for help are rare, as the military junta ruling the country has previously blocked humanitarian aid from abroad.

So far, only the neighboring country India has responded to the junta’s request for help and sent dry rations, clothes and medicine to the country, among other things.

A military junta seized power in the country in 2021. The coup plunged the country into disaster, and thousands of people have been killed by the armed forces. Because of the coup, more than 2.7 million people have also had to leave their homes.