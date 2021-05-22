Myanmar | The Myanmar military junta is considering disbanding Aung San Suu Kyi’s party

The chairman of the country’s election commission, Thein Soe, said the party had acted illegally.

Myanmar the military junta threatened on Friday to potentially disband the outcast Aung San Suu Kyin Due to alleged election fraud by the NLD.

Chairman of the country’s Electoral Commission, former Major General of the Air Force Thein Soe said the investigation into the November election is nearing completion. The NLD won a crushing election.

Thein Soe said the NLD had acted illegally and said it was now considering whether the party should be disbanded or whether those responsible for the illegalities should be blamed for treason.

Army seized power from the Myanmar government on 1 February. The military said the election at the end of last year, in which a party close to the military suffered a squabble defeat, was fraudulent.

Since the coup, Aung San Suu Kyi and many other top government names have been under arrest.

The military junta said Thursday that Aung San Suu Kyi is well. The ousted leader is scheduled to attend the trial on Monday. He has not been seen in public since the coup.

Numerous demonstrations have been seen in the country since the coup, with 759 protesters shot to date, according to human rights organizations. The number of victims has not been verified from independent sources.

Read more: A sniper may lurk on a business trip – Finnish Henri Myrttinen explains what everyday life is like in the declining Myanmar