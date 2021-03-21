Myanmar | The Myanmar military junta continues to use violence, again with several dead in protests

According to the observation body, nearly 250 opponents of the coup have been killed since February.

In Myanmar has again been reported over the weekend that several people have died in protests against the coup by the military junta.

On Sunday, junta troops shot one protester, eyewitnesses tell news agency AFP. On Saturday, the monitoring organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said four protesters had died at the hands of security forces.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early February, when soldiers ousted the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyin. Security forces have fired anti-coup protesters with hard ammunition and rubber bullets and used tear gas.

According to the AAPP, a total of nearly 250 people have died and more than 2,300 have been arrested since the coup.

Myanmar in the second largest city, Mandalay, hundreds of doctors and nurses gathered to march the streets on Sunday morning local time. According to local media, the gathering was held at dawn to avoid military intervention.

Military law has been promulgated in parts of the country’s largest city, Yangon, under which people can even be sentenced in military courts to execution.

EU foreign ministers are expected on Monday to pass sanctions on the military leadership. So far, condemning international reactions have not stopped the violence against the protesters.