Myanmar | The military regime that seized power blocked some of Facebook’s services in Myanmar

According to the NGO, the use of other Facebook services, such as Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger, has been blocked by an administrative decision this week.

Social media company Facebook says some of its services have been blocked in Myanmar. There was a military coup in the country on Monday with an army leader, General Min Aung Hlaing appointed himself to lead the country’s new government.

Facebook told news agency AFP the company is aware that some people have been blocked from using its services.

The company called on the Myanmar authorities to restore contact to all so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and get important information.

Former Myanmar correspondent for the news agency Reuters Hnin Zaw says On Twitterthat the country’s new military administration has ordered telecom companies to temporarily block the use of Facebook. The administration believes Facebook is disturbing the rebalancing of the country.

“Quite worrying, because in Myanmar, everyone only uses Facebook to communicate and communicate via the internet,” he says in a tweet shared by, among other things, websites that publish technology news. Engadget and Techcrunch.

The importance of the service is also emphasized by the NGO Access Now, which works on digital rights, says On Twitter more than 22 million people use Facebook in Myanmar. According to the organization, the service is a critical tool for citizens to share and organize information.

In addition Hnin Zaw says in his tweet that the operators of the partly state-owned MPT company have already stopped offering mobile internet services.

Blocking Facebook is also reported in Reddit’s Myanmar column, which has published the same document. In the column, some users confirm that Facebook already has their share of the countries.

Journalist for the Myanmar Times Thompson Chau in turn tells On Twitterthat at least the mobile operator Telenor Myanmar has bowed to an administrative order.

However, in a statement distributed in connection with the tweet, Telenor asserts that the company has serious concerns about human rights violations. The company emphasizes its belief in open communication and says it is actively working to restore access to Facebook as soon as possible.

NetBlocks, which monitors Internet outages around the world, says several Internet operators are restricting access to Facebook, according to AFP. According to NetBlocks, operators appear to be complying with the blocking order.

Coup has been widely condemned abroad. In their joint statement, the G7 foreign ministers of the world’s western economic powers said they were “deeply concerned” about the coup in Myanmar.

The foreign ministers called for the release of the captured political leaders, the end of the state of emergency and the restoration of democracy.

Myanmar leader ousted by the army Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with violating the country’s import and export laws and is in pre-trial detention. The accusation received by Suu Kyi is based on the fact that the police found radio telephones from him during a home search, according to police reports leaked to the media.

Suu Kyi and the president Win Myint was arrested right at the start of the kidnapping on Monday.

According to General Min Aung Hlaing, the coup was an “inevitable consequence” of civilian leaders failing to listen to military accusations of widespread electoral fraud.

On Wednesday Secretary – General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said he was pressuring the Myanmar generals to turn their sleds.

“We are doing everything we can to get all key players and the international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to ensure that this coup fails,” Guterres said. To the Washington Post.

According to Guterres, it is by no means acceptable that, in his view, after the normal elections and the massive transition period, those elections and the will of the people should be overturned.

The UN Security Council discussed the situation in Myanmar on Tuesday, but did not reach a resolution at its meeting of a couple of hours.

Both China and Russia requested a reflection period. Both countries have protected Myanmar at the UN after attempts have been made to condemn the persecution of the country’s Rohingya minority.