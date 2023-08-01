The military junta in power in Myanmar has decided to pardon Aung San Suu Kyi, the democratically elected leader and then deposed in a coup in 2021. The state media reported it after Suu Kyi was transferred from prison in recent days under house arrest.

The clemency will not thank Aung San Suu Kyi, 78, for all the alleged crimes committed, but will limit itself to reducing her sentence which was 33 years in total. The clemency was granted on the occasion of a religious holiday and was granted to more than 7,000 detainees.