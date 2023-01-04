Myanmar | The military junta announced that it would hold “free” elections and release 7,000 prisoners

At the same time, new charges are being read against the ousted Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar the ruling military junta announced on Wednesday that it would hold “free and fair” elections and release more than 7,000 prisoners on the country’s Independence Day. The news agency AFP reported on the matter, among others.

“A total of 7,012 prisoners will be pardoned in honor of the 75th anniversary of independence”, junta representative Zaw Min Tun told AFP. Myanmar became independent from British rule.

The military junta did not give a schedule for new elections. They were said to be organized in accordance with the 2008 constitution.

To the same at the time for the leader deposed by the junta For Aung San Suu Kyi new charges are still being read. At the end of last year he received a seven-year prison sentence for corruption and the military junta has engineered numerous different charges against Aung San Suu Kyi. At most, he can be sentenced to almost 190 years in prison on these charges. Trials by the junta-controlled court have been held behind closed doors. Aung San Suu Kyi is now serving a total of 33 years of her previous sentences.

Aung San Suu Kyi managed to rule Myanmar for only five years, before the armed forces, who had held power for five decades, seized power back for themselves.

The military coup in February 2021 destroyed Myanmar’s budding democratic development. Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained by the armed forces since the coup.