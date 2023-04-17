Myanmar | The junta pardoned more than 3,000 prisoners, including nearly a hundred foreigners

The government, led by a military junta, has jailed thousands of dissidents and pro-democracy activists since it took power in 2021.

in Myanmar In Southeast Asia, the military junta has released a total of 3,113 prisoners in celebration of the local new year on Monday, reports Reuters.

The army announced it on its Telegram messaging channels.

98 of the prisoners were foreigners.

The government, led by a military junta, has jailed thousands of dissidents and pro-democracy activists since taking power in 2021 and violently cracking down on protests.

The military junta Secretary of State, Lt. Gen Aung Lin Dwe said in a statement on Monday that the amnesty is related to the New Year’s celebration.

A junta spokesman did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

of Myanmar deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi sits in prison. He has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

The junta has also arrested other high-ranking members of its civilian government, who were overthrown by the military in a coup.

At least 17,460 people are still imprisoned, and the junta has killed 3,240 people, according to the activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The junta has sometimes granted amnesties to prisoners. Human rights organizations and leaders of several countries have repeatedly called on the military junta to release all political prisoners.