Myanmar | The harsh grip of the military junta continues in Myanmar, with at least six protesters shot dead

Britain has asked the UN Security Council to meet on Friday over the situation in Myanmar

Myanmar the military junta’s crackdown on protesters continues as international pressure on the regime grows. Government forces shot dead at least six people in Myanmar on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported.

Four people were killed in a demonstration in the Sagaing area, and two were killed in a demonstration in the country’s second largest city, Mandalay. One of those killed in Mandalay had been shot in the chest and the other in the head.

There have also been demonstrations in other cities. In the city of Myingyan in the central part of the country, at least 10 people were wounded as government troops fired at protesters.

Myanmar in Yangon, the largest city, protesters glued the leader of a military junta to the ground Min Aung Hlaingin images to slow down government forces that are reluctant to step on the leader’s images.

Demonstrations have continued in Myanmar on a daily basis since the military coup a month ago, and everyday life in the country has been chaotic, with workers in many sectors refusing to come to work. The army has gradually tightened its grip on protesters. Sunday was the most violent day to date when government forces killed 18 protesters across the country, according to the UN.

Police and military violence against protesters also continued on Tuesday. At least three people were in critical condition and a couple of dozen were slightly wounded when a fire opened in the town of Kalay in the northwestern part of the country.

Britain has asked the UN Security Council to meet on Friday to talk about the situation in Myanmar, diplomatic sources told the news agency AFP.

According to the British proposal, the meeting would be held behind closed doors at 5 pm Finnish time. The Council also discussed Myanmar in early February, the day after the coup.

At the time, the Council expressed its deep concern at the coup and called in a draft opinion for the release of all detainees, including the country’s ousted leader. Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Monday, Chinese diplomatic representatives at the UN told AFP that there was a consensus among Council members that a meeting on Myanmar would be held soon. China has traditionally been reluctant for the Council to discuss Myanmar.

Southeast Asia Asean on Tuesday, ASEAN discussed the situation in Myanmar in a video conference of foreign ministers. Some countries deviated from the usual diplomatic line and vehemently criticized the junta’s harsh extracts against protesters even before the meeting.

“We are appalled by the use of deadly force against civilians,” the Singapore Foreign Minister said Vivian Balakrishnan said Monday.

Prosperous Singapore is Myanmar’s main foreign investor, which is why it has been considered to have some influence over the country’s military regime.

After the meeting, the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in turn, deplored the junta’s unwillingness to cooperate. The Marsudi also called for the restoration of democracy and the release of political prisoners.

ASEAN’s statements have been widely considered to be quite irrelevant, as the organization makes its decisions by consensus and does not usually interfere in internal affairs.