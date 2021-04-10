Myanmar | The first death sentences were handed down in Myanmar for demonstrations that shook the country

These are the first protests in connection with the protests, which have been publicly reported since the military seized power in the country in early February.

In Myanmar a total of 19 people have been sentenced to death. Convictions were handed down for killing an ally of an army officer at the end of March in the country’s largest city, Yangon, an army-owned Myawaddy television station said.

These are the first protests in connection with the protests, which have been publicly reported since the military seized power in the country in early February, the news channel reported. CNN.

According to the junta, the protests that began after the coup are calming down because the people want peace.

UN Ambassador to Myanmar Kyaw Moe Tun demanded at the UN Security Council meeting on Friday that the international community take swift and stronger action against the junta. These could include broader economic sanctions on the military, a no-fly zone and an arms embargo.

According to NGOs, more than 600 people have been killed in more than two months of protests.