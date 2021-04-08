Demonstrations against the power-taking junta in early February have continued in Myanmar almost daily.

Myanmar The British ambassador has been expelled from his post at the country’s embassy in London. Ambassador to the coup in Myanmar has been taken over by a military military, Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn confirm.

The Myanmar junta had recalled the ambassador back to his homeland after he had last month in the opinion called on the junta to release the ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyin as well as the president Win Myintin.

“Diplomacy is the only response to the current situation,” the ambassador said at the time.

The ambassador has stayed in London. As a result of the embassy’s events, protesters gathered outside the building on Wednesday evening. The ambassador himself has also stayed outside the delegation in protest.

“This is my house,” the ambassador told AFP, assuring him that he would be outside the building all night.

The ambassador, who has been banned from the gate, has demanded action from the British government. The British Foreign Office has said it will gather more information about what is happening at the delegation.

UN last week, the Security Council condemned the violence perpetrated by the Myanmar military junta against protesters, which has already killed nearly 600 people. The Security Council issued a unanimous opinion on the matter after two days of rigorous negotiations.

Demonstrations have continued in Myanmar almost daily, and many unions have taken a strike to oppose the junta. In addition to the hundreds killed, thousands of protesters have been arrested.

According to the AAPP, a political prisoner aid organization, nearly 50 of the dead are children. According to the organization, the junta has also imprisoned family members of the protesters.

The junta has disputed the figures put forward by NGOs and claims the death toll is 248 protesters and 16 police. Junta is the leading general Min Aung Hlaingin according to protesters are destroying the country.

Myanmar the crisis that began with the military coup in early February is feared, at its worst, to lead to the outbreak of long-standing ethnic conflicts in the country into a full-blown civil war. Ten significant ethnic minority rebel groups have given their support to anti-junta protesters.

The ten groups are the same ones who signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement negotiated by the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. There are numerous ethnic minorities in Myanmar, including armed groups that control many areas on the fringes of the country.