Myanmar | The 19-year-old Kyal Sin, whose shirt reads “Everything is OK”, became a symbol of the protesters killed by soldiers

The army has so far killed at least 54 protesters in Myanmar.

At the age of 19 Kyal Blue was wearing a black t-shirt when he attended a demonstration against a military junta in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Wednesday. The T-shirt read in white letters “Everything will be ok”.

On Thursday, crowds gathered in Mandalay to bury Kyal Sin. He was one of 38 people who died on Wednesday from police bullets in protests in Myanmar.

Kyal Sin was the one that became a symbol of the victims on social media. Many spread pictures of a young woman killed by soldiers and called her a hero, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

UN Director of Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged the junta on Thursday to suspend “ruthless repression of peaceful protesters,” news agencies say.

UN human rights researcher Thomas Andrews for its part, called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions and an arms embargo on Myanmar and to refer the violence to the ICC for investigation, news agencies report.

The army carried out a military coup in Myanmar on February 1 and overthrew the legitimate regime. Shortly thereafter, Myanmarians began protests. Security forces have killed at least 54 people so far.

Wednesday was the bloodiest day to date, but it hardly curbed Thursday’s protests.

Thursday In Mandalay, crowds gathered to watch Kyal Sin’s funeral. Participants sang revolutionary songs and shouted slogans against the coup, Reuters reports.

Kyal Sin understood the dangers of participating in the protest, as he had posted his blood type on Facebook and announced that he would donate his organs if he died.

Myanmarians attended the funeral of 19-year-old Kyal Sin on Thursday in Mandalay, Myanmar.­

Accompanied by Kyal Sin in the demonstration on Wednesday Myat Thu told Reuters that Kyal sin had kicked the water pipe open so protesters could flush tear gas from their eyes. He had also tried to help Myat Thuta.

“He told me‘ sit down, bullets hit you, ’Myat Thu told Reuters. “He took care of others and protected others.”

Police had first fired tear gas and then started firing with a firearm.

“This is not a war. There is no reason to use hard bullets against people, ”Myat Thy said.