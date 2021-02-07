Myanmar | Tens of thousands protest against military coup in Myanmar, crowd on streets for second day in a row

The people found their way to the streets despite the internet being cut off.

In Myanmar protesters continued marching in the streets for the second day on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people gathered on the streets of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, to oppose a military coup a week ago, according to Reuters. According to it, thousands of people also demonstrated elsewhere in Myanmar.

In Yangon, the crowds carried red balloons of their color Aung San Suu Kyin the flagship of the NLD party led by Reuters. The protesters repeated the slogan “We do not want a military dictatorship, we want democracy”.

Some of the protesters also had NLD flags and banners that read “Justice for Myanmar,” AFP news agency reported. Motorists expressed support for the protesters by calling their horns, AFP said.

Callus has found its way onto the streets despite restrictions on communications by the military regime, apparently to hamper the organization of demonstrations.

The military cut off internet connections and restricted telephone connections in the country on Saturday, Reuters reports. In Myanmar, social media, and Facebook in particular, has been very widely used so far.

Police had shut you down from protesters in Yangon on Sunday.­

Visible opposition to the military regime has only begun several days after the coup. Opponents of the coup began Wednesday to organize civil disobedience struggles such as absenteeism. Demonstrations on a visible scale began on Saturday.

In addition to Yangon, there were demonstrations on Saturday in at least the second largest city, Mandalay, and Naypyidaw, the administrative capital established during the military junta, according to a Myanmar-focused news site in Thailand. The Irrawaddy.

There have also been protests against the Myanmar military junta in other countries in the region with large numbers of Myanmar migrant workers. In Thailand, for example, protests began as early as Monday, a Singaporean said Channel News Asia.

Army seized power in Myanmar a week ago. Early Monday morning, soldiers arrested several members of the elected administration, including Suu Kyi and President Win Myintin.

The coup marked a decision on the democratization of Myanmar that took about ten years. The military is dissatisfied with the outcome of last November’s election and has claimed the election result to be false. In the election, the NLD received more than 80 percent support.

This was the second free election in Myanmar. In the first full-scale free parliamentary elections in 2015, the Suu Kyi-led NLS also won. At the time, Suu Kyi practically became Myanmar’s top leader, although the constitution written by the military junta did not allow him to be appointed president because of foreign connections.

Previously the army ruled Myanmar for about half a century, in some cases very harshly.

During the decades of the military junta, Myanmar fell from a prosperous state in Southeast Asia to the poorest in the region. The gradual transition to democracy began in 2010 when the military nominally established a civilian administration.