Myanmar | Suspects of sex nudity ritual at a temple to be sentenced in Myanmar

The suspects had put tiaras on the sex dolls and recited spells with them in the temple parking lot.

Eight a group of spirits faces trial on suspicion of a sex doll ritual in Myanmar’s most prominent temple in the city of Yangon. According to the Global New Light of Myanmar magazine, the suspects were caught at the door of the temple on Saturday when the guards discovered two sex dolls in their possession.

The group tried to take the dolls to the large gold-clad pagoda in the center of the temple on Saturday. The guards did not allow the puppets to enter the temple grounds.

The suspects left the dolls in the car in the parking lot and went around the pagoda without them. After that, they returned to the car, and began reading spells related to the sex ritual. The content of the spells has not been specified in the media.

Spells after it started, the temple guard intervened in the game. He took the crowd for questioning and removed the dolls from the temple area.

Myanmar’s state media published pictures of the dolls. They were dressed in traditional costumes and tiaras were placed on their heads. It tells about it, among other things South China Morning Post.

Shwedagon is a very important and sacred Buddhist temple for Myanmar people. According to folktales, there is real Buddha hair.

Suspects of a sex dummy ritual have to answer for their actions in court. The crime is insulting the Buddhist religion, and the charge is brought by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Footage of the sex doll ritual has been spread on social media, where it has caused outrage among Myanmar people, according to Reuters.

“It is very impolite to do this at Shwedagon as it is a holy place,” one social media user said, according to Reuters.