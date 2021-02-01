Myanmar President Vin Myin, as well as the country’s state adviser Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto head of government, were detained by unknown persons, the agency reports. Reuters citing a representative of the ruling National League for Democracy Party on Monday 1 February.

According to him, the state councilor, who is also the foreign minister, the president and other senior representatives of the ruling party were “caught” early in the morning.

“I want to tell our people not to react hastily, and I want them to act in accordance with the law,” party spokesman Mio Nyunt said, adding that he thought he would be detained too.

On Friday, a number of media outlets reported on the likelihood of a military coup in Myanmar in connection with disagreements between the generals of the armed forces and the government over the legitimacy of the November 8 general elections in the country.