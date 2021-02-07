Ruby and jade mines, banks, breweries or hotel chains, the vast economic interests of the Army in Burma (Myanmar) are under threat of new sanctions after the military coup last Monday to international outrage.

A high representative of the UN and Human Rights Watch (HRW) are some of the voices that have called for “targeted sanctions” against the coup leaders and the billionaire companies controlled by the military, which are holding the country’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and several members of her government in detention.

The United States said Thursday that it is considering announcing an executive order to impose sanctions against “individuals and entities controlled by the military”, while the Netherlands and France have asked the European Union (EU) to do the same.

The objective would be to prevent the Tatmadaw, as the Army is known in Burma, from continuing to take advantage of the huge amount of money from its businesses, with total or partial control of more than 133 companies in the country.

Motorcycle protest in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. AFP photo

“International companies that continue to operate in Myanmar after February 1 are financing the Burmese military and allowing their criminal conduct. We call on all these companies to sever their relationship,” said the spokesperson for the NGO Justice for Myanmar, Yadanar Maung, in a statement.

The Burmese NGO, which has demanded immediate sanctions, assures that Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) is at the moment the most lucrative military business, with contracts with companies such as the French Total, the American Chevron and the South Korean POSCO.

Other companies linked to military businesses are Chinese defense manufacturer Norinco and Japanese logistics company Sumitomo, while Japanese brewer Kirin announced Friday that will end its cooperation with Burmese military companies.

The head of the Army and leader of the coup, Min Aung Halaing, and other coup leaders are already under sanctions from the European Union and the United States, among others, for the military operations against the Rohingya minority in 2017, which have been described as “ethnic cleansing” and “alleged genocide” by international organizations.

These sanctions include a travel ban and the freezing of their bank accounts and assets, while also banning from Europe and the United States the sale of weapons and other materials to the Burmese Army.

However, Justice for Myanmar and other activists they ask for new sanctions that include more people and companies related to the military, who use businesses to finance their operations.

This appeal has also been made by the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Burma, Thomas Andrews, and various NGOs.

“Many leaders of the Burmese coup are already under sanctions. His Achilles heel is the huge military conglomerates, Myanmar Economic Holdking Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), “Kenneth Roth, CEO of HRW, said on Twitter.

UN report

In a report in 2019, a group of UN experts claimed that both MEHL and MEC, which control more than a hundred companies and subsidiaries, are controlled by the Burmese military chiefs, including Min Aung Hlaing and his number two in the Army, Soe Win.

The value of these conglomerates is unknown due to the opacity of their finances, but the authors of the report estimated that amounts to several trillion dollars and that they have ties to 44 foreign companies.

The military hold hundreds of operating licenses in the lucrative ruby ​​and jade mines, whose total value in the country is estimated at some 31,000 million dollars, almost half of the national GDP, with exports that include countries of the European Union.

UN experts linked the Tatmadaw-controlled mines to rape, forced labor, and other human rights abuses in conflict zones with ethnic minorities.

Protest in Mandalay, in Myanmar, against the coup. AP Photo

China, India, Israel and North Korea have sold weapons to Burma, including six Chinese JF-17M fighters acquired in 2018, Indian Shyena anti-submarine torpedoes and four Israeli Super-Dvora Mk III vessels, according to the UN report.

The UN Security Council, which includes countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Russia, yesterday expressed “concern” about the situation in Burma and they called for “immediate” release of those detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi, although they did not mention any possible sanctions.

Some analysts are also calling for excessive economic sanctions to be avoided, given the danger that they will affect the general economy and ordinary citizens.

“Broad financial penalties are in danger of collapsing the economy already in very bad shape, destroying the lives of millions of vulnerable people, “Burmese historian Thant Myint-U, author of several books on the country, said on Twitter.

The expert added that, however, potential “targeted sanctions” are unlikely to have a political effect.

PB

By Gaspar Ruiz- Canela, EFE agency