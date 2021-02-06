Myanmar becomes the first country in Southeast Asia to officially approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine, reports TASS, referring to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

It is clarified that the registration of the drug took place as part of an accelerated procedure without additional clinical trials in Myanmar.

According to media reports, the decision was made by the acting head of state, senior general Min Aung Hlain.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Myanmar, more than 141.3 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded, more than 3.1 thousand people have died.

February 1 military announced the displacement of the country’s leadership and the introduction of a state of emergency in Myanmar for a period of one year.

Earlier it was reported that Bloomberg called the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine the largest scientific breakthrough of the Russian Federation since Soviet times. After the publication of the results of the third phase of clinical trials in The Lancet, the Russian drug has become the world’s favorite in the fight against the pandemic.