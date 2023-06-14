The military government of Myanmar has denied the United Nations (UN) and other international aid agencies access to Rakhine state, hit by Cyclone Mocha, the UN said. The official reason for the restrictions is that the central disaster response committee wants to reassess the requests, but against news site Nikkei Asia says an anonymous junta commander that “all foreign aid organizations are spies,” a widely held opinion within the military regime.

Initially, the UN had permission to distribute relief items such as food and medicine, but last week the junta suddenly withdrew that permission. So far, the UN says it has provided shelter to more than 100,000 people affected and has provided food aid to some 300,000 others. Additional difficulty for the victims of the cyclone is that the monsoon season is approaching.

Local aid workers arrested

The UN is urging the junta to reconsider the decision. They are still trying to provide aid through local aid organizations, which are still able to travel in the affected area, but are also experiencing opposition from the central authority. At the end of May, local aid workers in Rakhine and in the southern state of Yangon were detained and released after a few days, so reports press subbreau AP.

Cyclone Mocha killed at least 148 people in Rakhine state last month. Mocha caused flooding and power outages, tore roofs off buildings and made roads impassable. According to state media in Myanmar, more than 186,000 buildings were damaged by the cyclone. In total, the UN estimates that more than 3 million people are in need of emergency aid.

It is not the first time that the Myanmar government has blocked UN aid. Even after Cyclone Nagris, which killed more than 100,000 people in 2008, international aid organizations and journalists were denied access to the disaster area.

‘Made a refugee again’

Rakhine is a poor state on the west coast of Myanmar bordering Bangladesh. In 2017, it formed the backdrop to a military campaign against the Rohingya. About 7,000 people were killed. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the conflict, many of them belonging to the persecuted Muslim minority. A Royhinga refugee in a camp in the capital Rakhine said to CNN that the cyclone had “made him a refugee again.”

Rohingya refugees in Rakhine often stay in open-air prisons, camps that are under strict control by the authorities. In 2017, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled the region overland to neighboring Bangladesh. Others stayed in Myanmar or fled to Indonesia, Malaysia or Thailand. Human rights organizations spoke of a “genocidal campaign”.