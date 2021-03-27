Myanmar | Protests in Myanmar are said to have killed dozens of protesters on Saturday

The country’s army has today celebrated its annual feast and staged a spectacular parade in the capital, Naypyidawi.

Different across Myanmar, there has once again been a protest against the ruling military junta. Eyewitnesses say security forces have killed more than a dozen protesters in protests.

According to Myanmar Now, at least 50 protesters would have died in Saturday’s protests. For example, the news agency Reuters reports that it has not been able to ascertain the number of fatalities.

General leading the military junta that rules the country Min Aung Hlaing at the ceremony, defended the army’s February coup again and promised the junta would relinquish power after the new election. However, the timing of the elections has not been announced.

At the same time, the general threatened to crack down on opposition protesters by talking about violent activities that could be detrimental to peace and security in the country and therefore unacceptable.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, with citizens protesting against military rule. The security machinery has used harsh measures against protesters, and more than 300 people have died in the violent repression of protests.

A seven-year-old girl, the youngest victim of the violence in Myanmar that began in February, died in police raids on Tuesday.

The junta has tried to gain recognition from the international community, but with little success. According to the authorities, eight foreign delegations, including China and Russia, attended the army’s Saturday celebrations.

Terrestrial ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyin the trial was scheduled to continue on Wednesday of this week, but was adjourned again. Now the trial is scheduled to resume on April 1st.

At least four charges have been filed against the ousted leader, including violations of coronavir virus regulations and incitement to unrest.