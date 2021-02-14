Burmese military junta repression against the civil disobedience movement has increased, which this Sunday continued with the mobilizations and strikes in much of the country to oppose the seizure of power by the uniformed.

The authorities suspended articles 5, 7 and 8 of the Law for the Protection of Security and Privacy of Citizens, that requires a warrant to be able to detain someone and hold them for more than 24 hours, among other legal guarantees, as reported last night by the military outlet True News Unit.

From now on, the police and military they will also not need warrants to perform searchesAt the same time, they will have carte blanche to interrupt citizen communications and request their data from internet operators.

These measures give legal cover to repressive practices such as arbitrary detentions and internet cuts carried out since the coup on February 1 led by the head of the Army, General Min Aung Hlaing.

On the other hand, the authorities will also demand that citizens have to inform guests staying overnight in their homes in order to more easily locate dissidents and supporters of the protests.

In Yangon, Myanmar, the military roam the streets. Photo EFE

In the midst of this environment of cuts in freedoms and after a new day of protests, the army deployed tanks in the center of Rangoon, the country’s largest city, on Sunday night while waiting for a new nightly internet shutdown.

Some embassies in Burma, such as the United States and Spain, have warned their citizens to stay at home.

“There are indications of military movements in Rangoon and the possibility of telecommunications outages between 1 AM and 9 AM “the US embassy in Burma noted on its Twitter account.

The night and the fear

Social networks they have been filled with messages of Burmese who are denouncing night detentions and even the presence of criminals allegedly sent by the military to terrorize and sabotage neighborhoods.

“Burmese citizens have built barriers around the streets or residential areas to protect themselves from criminals released from prison by the military, “says a Burmese message on Twitter.

Last Friday, the authorities released 23,000 prisoners on the occasion of Union Day by means of an amnesty, a measure of forgiveness that is normally carried out on designated days.

However, some analysts have also warned of the risk of hoaxes being spread in this regard and neighbors retaliating against innocents.

The military, in front of a pagoda. AFP photo

The civil disobedience strikes, which began with health personnel, also has been seconded by railway workers They have shut down the railway station in Rangoon, the old capital.

Mass protests continued in the streets of various cities against the military, who already ruled the country with an iron fist between 1962 and 2011.

Many carried banners calling for the release of their detained elected leaders, as the Nobel Peace Prize and head of the deposed Government, Aung San Suu Kyi, while some are calling for a military intervention by the United States.

In Mandalay City, monks from the prestigious Mya Taung Monastery they joined the mobilizations against the junta, Myanmar Now reported.

The participation of religious Buddhists has been repeated in recent days, which is reminiscent of the so-called saffron revolution against the military in 2007, which was led by bonzes.

Since the military coup, at least 384 people have been arrested, of the 24 have been released, according to the latest report from the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

No news Aung San Suu Kyi and the deposed President Win Mying since they were placed under house arrest on the day of the military uprising.

Social networks

In addition to in the streets, mobilizations against the coup are also carried out on social networks, despite the military junta’s order to block Facebook and Twitter, which many are getting around thanks to VPN programs, which allow access to the Internet through servers outside the country.

Social networks are the element that most clearly distinguishes these mobilizations from the protests against the military in 1988 and 2007, which they were violently put down by the Army.

The military junta, headed by Min Aung Hlaing, justifies the seizure of power due to an alleged electoral fraud in the elections last November in which the National League for Democracy, the party led by Suu Kyi, swept away, as it did in 2015.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, as well as the United States and the European Union have condemned the military coup and called for the immediate release of the deposed leaders, while China and Russia have been less critical.

The military, accused of the alleged genocide of the Rohingya minority, were the architects of the 2011 transition towards a “disciplined democracy” in which the military commanders large shares of power were attributed and almost total autonomy from the civil power.

Source: EFE

