Myanmar | Protests against the junta continue in Myanmar – protests shattered with tear gas and stun grenades

Bhavi Mandalia
March 6, 2021
Youtube froze the junta’s channels in its service.

In Myanmar protests against the military junta that seized power continued across the country on Saturday. In Yangon City, security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protests.

More than 50 people have died in protests against the junta that seized power in early February, according to the UN.

On Saturday, state media employees involved in a large-scale civil disobedience campaign threatened to be fired if they did not return to work on Monday.

In Yangon, protesters assured that violence would not force them to give up resistance this time.

“In our previous revolutions, we never won, but now we have to win. We have to fight together with the young people until victory, ”exclaimed the protester Maung Saungkha.

The video service Youtube announced that it had blocked the junta’s channels from operating on its service. Youtube froze Myanmar’s state television MRTV and military Myawaddy Media channels, among others, the broadcaster said BBC.

