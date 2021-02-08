Myanmar | Protests against military junta continue in Myanmar for third day, army warns protesters on television

In Yangon, Buddhist monks have also taken part in the demonstration.

In Myanmar people are demonstrating against the military coup a week ago for the third day. People are taking part in the protests in large numbers despite the fact that the work week has begun.

There are thousands of people on the streets across Myanmar, according to Reuters. Workers have embarked on a nationwide strike, according to news agency AFP.

Myanmar Elected representatives of the NLD have formed a committee that they have declared to be the legitimate administration of Myanmar, says a Myanmar-focused news site from Thailand The Irrawaddy. According to it, the committee has informed representatives of the UN and abroad, for example, that they should contact the committee on Myanmar issues and not the military junta.

The generals who seized power, on the other hand, issued a warning to citizens on state MRTV on Monday, AFP says. The warning implied that the demonstrations might be stopped by force.

“Effective action must be taken by law against crimes that disrupt, prevent and destroy the stability of the state, public security and the rule of law,” the military junta said in a televised statement.

Myanmar in the largest city of Yangon, there are more than a thousand people on the streets, AFP says.

“This is a work day, but we’re not going to go to work even if our wages are cut,” said the 28-year-old clothing factory worker Hnin Thazin To AFP.

According to AFP, in the administrative capital Naypyitaw, the police used water cannons against demonstrators in the morning Finnish time.

Police later warned Naypyitaw protesters that the crowd would be disbanded by force if the protesters did not leave, Reuters said, citing media information and videos posted from the scene. Protesters were confronted by a heavy line of armed police, Reuters said.

Military junta resistance has taken on more organized forms in Myanmar over the weekend since the initial silence. Extensive demonstrations began on Saturday across Myanmar.

They were organized despite the military regime cutting off internet connections and blocking access to social media services. In Myanmar, especially Facebook is very popular.

On Monday, a demonstration procession in Yangon saw a group of Buddhist monks dressed in their robes among students and workers.

Buddhism is the religion of the majority population in Myanmar, and for many people, monks have influence. The presence of monks may have an encouraging effect on at least some of the protesters.

Army seized power in Myanmar last Monday. Soldiers at the time arrested the leader of the ruling party NLD, for example, early in the morning Aung San Suu Kyin, President Win Myintin and dozens of other members of the democratically elected administration.

Soldiers have been dissatisfied with the outcome of last November’s election. In the election, the NLD received more than 80 percent support.

Myanmar ruled the military junta for half a century, until about ten years ago the military decided to allow a transition to democracy. Since then, Myanmar has democratized significantly, although a military-written constitution has guaranteed the armed forces a number of MPs and certain key administrative functions.