Myanmar | Protests against junta continue in Myanmar: Yangon blasts, at least four people dead in bullets

The UN warns that half of Myanmar’s population will sink into poverty unless the crisis is resolved.

Thousands of people have once again arrived on Sunday to protest against the military junta across Myanmar, news agencies say. According to local media, security forces have fired on protesters in at least three locations and four people have been killed.

The demonstrations of recent days have been organized in cooperation with Myanmarians living abroad. The organizers call the demonstrations around the world the “Global Spring Revolution in Myanmar”.

Media information protesters flocked to Myanmar cities on Sunday, often led by Buddhist monks. Two people were shot dead in the town of Wetlet, Reuters says. In addition, one protester was killed in Hsipawi in the northeastern part of the country and one person in Hpakant in the northern parts of the country.

The information has not been confirmed because media access to Myanmar is being restricted and the military junta that carried out the coup in February did not comment on the matter.

On Sunday, Myanmarians staged demonstrations around the world. In the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, protesters carried pictures of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.­

Last explosions have also been reported in Myanmar in recent days, the causes and factors of which are unclear. Myanmar Broadcasting said on Saturday that 11 explosions had been reported in the previous day and a half, the majority of which took place in the largest city, Yangon.

The explosions had caused damage, but fatalities were avoided.

“Some protesters who do not want stability for the state have thrown and tuned hand-made bombs at government buildings and public roads,” the state-owned broadcaster told Reuters.

Demonstrations are just one of the new problems in Myanmar since the military seized power on 1 February. In recent months, military clashes against rebellious minority peoples have intensified in remote areas of Myanmar. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes due to violence, the UN estimates.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), half of Myanmar’s more than 50 million people are at risk of falling into poverty unless the country’s security and economic situation stabilizes soon.

According to a report released last week, the instability caused by the coup combined with the coronavirus pandemic is a poison to developments in Myanmar in the coming years. Myanmar was already one of the poorest countries in Asia before this, but over the past 15 years, Myanmar has managed to significantly reduce poverty. Poverty eradication accelerated especially after Myanmar 2011 moved from military rule to a functioning democracy.

UNDP Achim Steinerin according to the scale of the crisis is only a little quietly revealing. The pandemic and coup have affected, among other things, supply chains, the movement of people and services, and banking in Myanmar. Wages have remained unpaid, as have social benefits for the poorest.

“These are just a few of the immediate effects,” Steiner told a news channel, CNN said. “The protracted political crisis is likely to exacerbate this.”

According to the UNDP, millions of Myanmaris are at risk of falling below the poverty line, which is considered to be about one euro a day. This will particularly affect women and children, UNDP warns.

Army seized power from the Myanmar government on 1 February. The military said the election at the end of last year, in which a party close to the military suffered a squabble defeat, was fraudulent.

Since the coup, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and many other top government names have been arrested.

According to some human rights organizations, 759 protesters have so far been shot in protests against the military coup. The number of victims has not been verified from independent sources.