Myanmar | Protesters who put flowers in their hair backed Aung San Suu Kyi from power – UN demands to stop arms sales to Myanmar

Aung San Suu Kyi is celebrating her birthday under house arrest.

19.6. 18:02

Saturday Protesters against the military coup in Myanmar remember their leader who had been overthrown Aung San Suu Kyin birthday by placing flowers in her hair. The style is a trademark of Aung San Suu Kyi, who turns 76 years old.

Army seized power in Myanmar in early February, accusing the country’s civilian leadership of electoral fraud.

The military has held Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest ever since. He has only been seen in public during trials. The charges are manifold: incitement, taking gold bribes and violation of the colonial secrecy law.

The next court hearing awaits next week.

The reds flowers filled social media on Saturday with topics like #FlowerStrikeMyanmar and # 76thBirthday, among others. Among other things, a model that competed in the Miss Universe competition Thuzar Wint Lwin placed red flowers in her hair and wished “health to our leader”.

In the country’s largest city, Yangon, protesters marched in the streets with images of Aung San Suu Kyi and hung birthday greetings on power lines, news agencies say.

In the Karen area near the border with Thailand, rebel soldiers were photographed with a flower behind their ears and bouquets in their hands.

Some of those who took part in the flower demonstrations also criticized Aung San Suu Kyi. The leader’s reputation has suffered internationally as he has been following the persecution of Rohingya Muslims since 2017.

“I’m involved in this campaign because he was unjustly arrested by the military,” the 35-year-old activist commented to news agency AFP.

However, this is not about personal support, he clarified.

“When he is released, he must take full responsibility for his silence about the suffering of the Rohingya and other ethnic groups.”

Myanmar human rights activist Thet Swe Win remembered Aung San Suu Kyi’s birthday by putting a flower in her hair.

The supporter placed a flower in his hair to remember Aung San Suu Kyi, who was under house arrest.

The army at least 870 civilians are estimated to have died in the coup, and nearly 5,000 protesters are still under arrest.

In a rare statement on Friday, the UN called on member states to stop selling arms to Myanmar. The resolution is not binding, and Russia and China, two of Myanmar’s largest partners in arms sales, abstained.

UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener emphasized to the General Assembly that the decision was politically significant.

“The risk of a large-scale civil war is real,” he said.

“The opportunity to cancel the military coup is narrowing.”