A demonstration by supporters of the Burmese military junta, which carried out a coup on February 1, ended this Thursday with clashes between protesters and anti-coup leaders. Meanwhile, the international community takes measures against the military with new sanctions from the United Kingdom and the blocking of Facebook on all its platforms.

With Army flags and proclamations in favor of the military. This is how the march in favor of the military junta began this Thursday in Rangoon, which had a thousand supporters of the de facto government and ended with clashes between protesters and anti-coup citizens.

During the march, some citizens against the military junta – and the coup d’état on February 1 – showed the participants banknotes, accusing them of having received bribes to attend the demonstration.

“We don’t want people who are only worth 5,000 kyat,” a woman shouted as she passed, referring to the alleged payment – of about $ 3.55 – for participating in the march.

The tension escalated when the protesters arrived at the biggest train station in Rangoon and saw what was waiting for them: a group of workers making a pot against the coup.

Pro-military sympathizers, including one brandishing a knife, stand on a resident after attacking him during a rally in Rangoon on February 25, 2021, following weeks of mass demonstrations against the military coup. © AFP / STR

Burmese Army supporters, some armed with knives and sticks, responded by throwing stones at the group of workers. A security video shows a man stabbing a citizen after being chased by a group of protesters. Witnesses assisted the injured man, but his condition is currently unknown.

“Today’s events show who the terrorists are. They are afraid of the people’s action for democracy,” activist Thin Zar Shun Lei Yi told Reuters news agency about it.

Since the coup in Myanmar, protests and strikes have taken place daily for around three weeks to demand that the military return elected politicians to power, in addition to the release of the deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and others detained by the military.

UK announces new sanctions

The police repression has generated a wave of international condemnations from countries such as the United States or the United Kingdom for “undermining fundamental rights”.

On Thursday, the British Foreign Office announced that the United Kingdom would sanction General Ming Aung Hlaing, commander of the Burmese Armed Forces, and five other members of the military junta, adding to the other 19 previously imposed by the country. Anglo-Saxon.

With these measures, the military is prohibited from traveling to the UK. Furthermore, the Commerce Ministry went one step further and assured that it would work to ensure that British companies do not do business with Myanmar’s military-owned companies.

Today 🇬🇧 has announced further sanctions on the Myanmar military, and a review of our trade and investment approach in Myanmar. We stand with the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy.https://t.co/JfBTxufxEA – Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 25, 2021

“Today’s package of measures sends a clear message to the Myanmar military regime: those responsible for human rights violations will be held accountable, and the authorities must return control to a government chosen by the Burmese people,” he said. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in a statement.

Facebook takes sides and blocks the military junta

The military junta is supporting pressure from different flanks: Facebook also decided to position itself and suspend the profiles of the Burmese Army from its platforms.

After having closed several specific pages linked to the military, Facebook blocked all those profiles related to the military, including those of all government and communication media now controlled by the military junta.

“Events since the coup, including (police) violence with fatalities, have precipitated the need for this ban. We believe that it is too high a risk to allow the Army on Facebook and Instagram,” the US company said in a statement. .

A woman uses her mobile phone to check Facebook in Yangon on February 4, 2021, when Myanmar generals ordered ISPs to restrict access to Facebook, days after taking power. © STR / AFP

Facebook, widely criticized for its inaction in the face of hateful messages against the Rohingya ethnic group – not recognized by the Burmese authorities – and which led in 2017 to an ethnic cleansing campaign perpetrated by the Tatmadaw – as the Burmese Army is known -, He pointed out that the measure taken seeks to prevent abuses by the military on its digital platform.

In this context, the promise of elections made by the military junta is in the air and it is not known when they will be held, since they do not have a roadmap or an expected date. With Indonesia as an intermediary, ASEAN members are expected to send monitors to ensure that the generals deliver on their promise of new fair elections.

A democratic transition without which it seems difficult to stop the violence that is ravaging the streets of Myanmar. Now, the death toll rises to five after the death of a 20-year-old in Mandalay, along with three other civilians and a policeman.

