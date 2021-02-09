Myanmar | Protesters defy military regime warnings in Myanmar, police fired rubber bullets

The demonstrations are now continuing for the fourth day in a row.

In Myanmar protesters have defied the warnings of the military regime and are once again protesting against the military coup.

In the capital, Naypyidawi, police have fired protesters with rubber bullets. According to news agency AFP, police first fired two warning shots, after which it fired rubber bullets at the protesters.

Police fired protesters with water cannons in the Myanmar capital, Naypyidawi, on Tuesday.­

According to AFP, some people were injured in the shooting. In addition, police have also sought to curb the protesters by firing water cannons.

“We’re not worried about their warnings, that’s why we took to the streets today. We cannot accept their explanation of electoral fraud. We don’t want a military dictatorship, ”the teacher said Thein Win Soe To AFP.

Demonstrations now continue for the fourth consecutive day. Yesterday, local states of emergency were declared in the country and in the capital, police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. The military administration said in a statement on Monday that action would be taken against the protesters.

In Myanmar, military forces seized power and the leader of the country Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested last week.

The military justifies the coup on the grounds that election fraud had taken place in the November parliamentary elections. The military has previously accused the election of fraud.