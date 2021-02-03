On Wednesday, the Burmese Police filed charges against the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the deposed President Win Myint, who remain in detention after the Army Coup d’état last Monday. Meanwhile, the National League for Democracy party, which under the leadership of Suu Kyi won the November elections widely over the candidates of the military institution, denounced that its offices in different cities were raided “illegally.”

A new criminal case begins against the ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi. Two days after the coup d’état, the Police filed charges against Suu Kyi and the ousted President Win Myint, but paradoxically none of the alleged crimes are related to the alleged electoral fraud, which is why the Army justified the seizure of power.

Suu Kyi was charged with allegedly illegally importing communications equipment. According to the document issued to a court that details the allegations, the authorities found six walkie-talkie radios during a raid on his residence in Naipyidó, the capital.

The indictment allows the 75-year-old political leader to be detained at least until February 15. This with the aim of “questioning witnesses, requesting evidence and seeking legal advice after questioning the accused,” according to the authorities.

In addition, the charges stipulate a maximum sentence of two years in prison, according to members of his party National League for Democracy (NLD, for its acronym in English).

Military vehicles deployed in Naipydó, the capital of Myanmar, on the same day that the police charged the ousted leader of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi, on February 3, 2021. © AFP / STR

Meanwhile, ousted President Win Myint, arrested the same day as Suu Kyi, was charged with allegedly violating the natural disaster management law, NLD lawmaker Phyo Zayar Thaw reported.

Specifically, they accuse him of violating the protocols to stop the spread of Covid-19 during the election campaign last November. The president would have ordered the displacement of 220 vehicles to visit some areas with his wife, at a time when the gathering of more than 30 people was prohibited.

These charges were described as “ridiculous” by the president of the Parliamentarians for Human Rights of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Charles Santiago.

“This is an absurd measure by the (military) junta to try to legitimize its illegal seizure of power,” he said in a statement.

Additionally, the Army warned that it will launch an investigation into the alleged electoral fraud during the elections of November 8, in which Suu Kyi’s political party achieved a landslide victory over the candidates of the military institution, obtaining 83% of the vote. the 476 Legislative seats.

The country’s electoral commission has already ruled out the alleged irregularities. In addition, inside and outside Myanmar, the Army is accused of taking power by force in the face of frustration over its defeat and its long-standing grip on power, since those elections were only the second that the nation held after half a century of dictatorship. military.

They denounce raids in NLD offices and the protests spread

The NLD party denounced that, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the military carried out raids on its offices in various regions of the country. The group described these actions as “illegal.”

The NLD specified that the soldiers forcibly broke in and then took computers and documents. Party spokesman Kyi Toe said the locks were broken.

Medical workers wear red ribbons, during a protest against the coup with which the Army overthrew leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Yangon, Myanmar, on February 3, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

Despite the reported persecution, demonstrations against the Army are spreading in the country, especially after the Civil Disobedience Movement was recently formed. As part of the protest, the staff of 70 hospitals and medical departments in 30 cities of the country stopped working this Wednesday, February 3.

“We refused to obey any orders from the illegitimate military regime that proved to have no respect for our poor patients,” said a statement from the Myanmar Civil Disobedience Movement.

In addition, cacerolazos and car horns resounded as a signal of rejection in several cities, including Yangon, the largest in Myanmar.

On social networks, dozens of users changed their profile photos to images of Suu Kyi, or called for boycotts of the products of firms linked to military businesses.

Dozens of citizens protest against the Burmese Army coup in front of the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 3, 2021. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha

Groups of exiles also protested in countries like Japan and Thailand. “We are here so that the whole world knows that we are not happy with what has happened, against what they (the military) did: take power, take over democracy. We want the whole world to know and we want the world to help us, “said Khin Maung, a citizen of Myanmar, during a protest in Bangkok, where he resides.

Meanwhile, the G7 – made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – condemned the seizure of power and urged the Burmese Army to respect the electoral results.

“We call on the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically elected government, release all those unjustly detained, respect human rights and the rule of law,” the group said in a statement. of the seven most developed economies.

Despite multiple international calls, the Army warned that it will maintain power for a year under the so-called state of emergency. The military institution explained that it will then call elections and that it will allow the winner to assume the Government. However, the military has not given a specific date for the elections.







Before her arrest, Suu Kyi was an ally of the military, sharing power with them since her NDL party won the 2015 elections and she was appointed de facto councilor.

During his leadership, he defended the repression against the Rohingya minority, which damaged the reputation he had earned by winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 and by being one of the staunchest critics of the Myanmar Army in times of dictatorship. Even under the military government, Suu Kyi was detained for several years.

With Reuters, AP and EFE