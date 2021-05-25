A.When he was alive, many people in Myanmar knew the political poems of the poet Khet Thi. The country’s literary monthly magazines reprinted them again and again, and ordinary citizens talked about them. When he sat in one of the many tea shops and discussed politics and poetry with like-minded people, as the poets in Myanmar always did, he was often surrounded by friends and admirers. Sometimes the audience even took the bill for him and his companions. “They liked him and what he said,” reports a close friend over encrypted messages from the FAS. His name should remain a secret.

Now Khet Thi is dead. On a Saturday evening, soldiers in trucks drove to his house in the town of Shwebo in central Myanmar. They first arrested his wife and brother, and later himself. His wife reported to the BBC Burmese broadcaster: “I was interrogated. He also. They said he was at the interrogation center. But he didn’t come back. Just his body. ”The day after the arrest, Khet This widow was taken to a military hospital by the police. “I thought it was a broken arm or something. . . But when I got there, he was in the morgue, ”she said. The body was missing the internal organs. There are reports that Khet Thi had bruises on his chest, ribs and wrists. Family and friends believe that he was tortured to death.