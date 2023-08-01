Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi returns free: pardon granted by the military junta. However, the state of emergency was extended

Aung San Suu Kyi returns (partially free). There Burmese opposition leaderunder arrest since she was ousted in a coup in February 2021, was pardoned under an amnesty decreed by the military junta and which will benefit over 7,000 prisoners, an amnesty decided on the occasion of the Buddhist Lent. State media report it.

