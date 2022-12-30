Former President of Myanmar and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi she was sentenced to another seven years in prison on corruption charges. This was decided by a Burmese court in a closed session in what is the latest trial against the leader deposed in a military coup. Suu Kyi had been arrested during the February 2021 coup.

Former Burmese president risks being imprisoned for 33 years, following his latest conviction on bribery charges in connection with the purchase, repair and lease of a helicopter for use during natural disasters and state affairs, including relief and emergencies. This was stated by CNN citing well-informed sources. Aung San Suu Kyi also risks three years of forced labour. Suu Kyi was previously convicted of multiple crimes, including electoral fraud and corruption, according to CNN sources. She is being held in solitary confinement in a prison in the capital Naypyidaw.