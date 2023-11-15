In Myanmar, the military government is increasingly losing control. Fierce fighting is raging with the rebels in the border area with China. One of their commanders is convinced that they will overthrow the regime.

Dhe military regime in Myanmar is increasingly in trouble. It has already lost control of large parts of the border area with China. In the western border area with India, resistance fighters are advancing in the Sagaing region and Chin state. An army of ethnic rebels has broken a years-long ceasefire and opened another front in Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh.

Hopes are now growing among many that “Operation 1027,” which led to major gains in territory within two weeks, could mark a turning point in the nationwide battle with the coup government’s troops. “I strongly believe that this Operation 1027 could lead to the overthrow of the military junta,” said a commander of the Mandalay People’s Defense Force, one of the numerous militias and rebel groups that emerged from the democracy movement after the military coup in February 2021 .