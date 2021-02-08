Myanmar | Myanmar’s protests swell, and the junta warns of tougher grips – “I think this is just the beginning,” Myanmarian Kyaw Thu tells HS

The leader of the military junta accused the election commission on Monday of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic.

Forecast signs do not promise good. In Myanmar, protests against the military coup have spread across the country every week. On Monday, in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, people rushed to the streets right from the morning.

At the same time, the military junta issued a warning to protesters and strikers. The junta warned on a state-owned MRTV channel that it would take “legal action” to prevent acts that “violate state stability, public safety and legality”.

Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, promulgated a martial law in several districts on Monday. In practice, it prohibits demonstrations and movement outside at night.

Now the world is watching in what way a week ago the coup made the junta reacted to ever-expanding protests.

In Yangon resident Kyaw Thu confirms to HS by telephone that these are large – scale demonstrations against the military junta.

“There are demonstrations all over the country. Not only in big cities but also in smaller ones. I would say that there are hundreds of thousands of people in Yangon. The crowd is huge, ”he said Monday afternoon local time.

British Broadcasting Corporation’s BBC by there is a diverse group of protesters: strikes and demonstrations involve teachers, bankers, lawyers and government officials, among others.

Kyaw Thu says he walked the streets in the morning. There were demonstrations that have spread from the city center to his neighborhood as well. The atmosphere is tense, but major violence had been avoided by Monday.

Most notably, in the capital and administrative center of Naypyidaw, police shot protesters with water cannons.

“But it didn’t help. People stayed there, ”Kyaw Thu says.

In Yangon a Finn working in development co-operation was surprised at how many people had taken to the streets. Due to the sensitivity of the situation, the woman does not want to appear with her name.

“There are insane numbers of people on the streets. There are tens of thousands of them, some talking about one hundred thousand. ”

According to the woman, the atmosphere is very tense. He describes the demonstrations as peaceful but loud. There are a lot of young people among them and also schoolchildren.

“The protesters are serious and I don’t think it will stay here.”

The woman says she has heard worrying news that up to 70 truckloads of pro-military protesters were transported to downtown Yangon on Monday.

“I haven’t heard yet that there have been clashes between the groups, but that is possible.”

Demonstrations against the military junta have continued for about 54 million people in Myanmar for days. A week ago, the junta announced that it had arrested the election in November after winning Aung San Suu Kyin and a number of other leaders. The junta claims the election was fraudulent, although there is no evidence of this.

Aung San Suu Kyi enjoys great support in Myanmar. The junta and its support party, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in the election.

On Monday, the head of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing gave his first TV speech after the coup. He accused the Electoral Commission of fraud and exploitation of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, he called on foreign countries to continue investing in Myanmar.

Kyaw Thu says he believes protests against the junta are just beginning.

He recalls the previous two major waves of protests: The 2007 protests were led by Buddhist monks. 1988, on the other hand, saw demonstrations that gathered large crowds. They were violently suppressed, and thousands of people died.

The wave of protest that has now begun differs from the previous ones, at least in that in the past, people have not had access to social media channels through which to organize. Now there is a junta blocked, among other things, Facebook and Messenger, but this has not stifled protest sentiment.

According to Kyaw Thu, people use a vpn connection and circumvent barriers created by the military regime on the internet. It seems to him that the demonstrations are not organized centrally.

“I think the protests are reminiscent of the 1988 protests, when the whole nation took to the streets. I think this is just the beginning. It worries if they are suppressed or clashes break out. ”

In the 2007 protests, the military junta warned against the use of harsh extracts two days before the soldiers attacked the protesters. Protesters were shot dead, and dozens died in the incidents.

Britain and the EU on Monday asked the UN Human Rights Council to hold a special meeting over the situation in Myanmar, the Reuters news agency reported.