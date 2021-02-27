Myanmar | Myanmar’s military junta tightens protests against protesters, at least as shot – UN ambassador fired

Police are dispersing the protests more and more violently. The UN ambassador was fired after asking for help from the UN General Assembly.

Military junta in ruled Myanmar, police have tightened their grip on peaceful protesters in recent days.

Police have used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets and, in individual cases, hard ammunition to disperse the protests, according to the AFP news agency.

According to the news agency Reuters, the protests, which have been going on for three weeks so far, were the most determined police attempt to stop the protests by force.

At least one woman was injured on Saturday when she was shot, Reuters reports. According to it, the woman was shot in the city of Monwyan, but more detailed information about the situation was not immediately available.

Saturday Myanmar also fired its UN ambassador, a state television channel told Reuters.

On Friday, the UN Ambassador to Myanmar Kyaw Moe Tun aneli at the UN General Assembly for help against the military junta. He stated that he represented the elected, Aung San Suu Kyin management.

“We still need the strongest possible action from the international community to put an immediate end to the military coup,” he told Reuters.

Riot cops dispersed protests on Saturday with severe grips across Myanmar.

In the largest city, Yangon, police shot rubber bullets, according to AFP, to disperse the protest at the Myaynigone intersection, an important traffic hub in the city center.

Police have arrested a large number of protesters. Among those arrested on Saturday, according to AFP, are at least three journalists, including a photographer from the U.S. news agency AP.

Oppression against protesters intensified on Friday, says Myanmar-focused news site from Thailand The Irrawaddy. It said dozens of people were wounded or arrested on Friday.

Police arrested a protester against the military junta in Yangon City on Friday.­

Myanmarese began demonstrating in large numbers a few days after the army seized power in Myanmar on 1 February. There have been hundreds of thousands of protesters on the streets.

The military coup ended the trend towards democracy that began about ten years ago. In connection with the coup, the military junta arrested a number of prominent, elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the largest party, the NLD.

He has not been comically seen in public, and his whereabouts are unknown.

The military junta justified the coup with allegations that there had been fraud in the elections last November. In the election, the NLD won a crushing victory for the second time in a row. Its support rose to about 80 percent.

Before the beginning of the democratic process, the military junta ruled Myanmar, formerly Burma, for decades. The military-written constitution has so far guaranteed the military a certain number of parliamentary seats and certain security-related ministerial seats, but the military still seems to have experienced the NLD’s most recent crushing victory as a threat to its position.