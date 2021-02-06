Myanmar | Myanmar’s military junta shut down the internet, but the people did not stay home – “Many are willing to take even big risks,” says the expert

The protesters know what kind of bloodshed the Myanmar army is prepared for.

In Myanmar a military junta that seized power shut down internet access on Saturday, news agencies say.

It is an attempt to block the cooperation of citizens who oppose the military coup on Monday. In a statement, Facebook called on the Myanmar authorities to lift the blockade.

“The demonstrations were planned especially on social media, and now the junta has decided to silence them,” says the Finnish Mission, the leader of the peace project in Myanmar. Johannes Vierula.

However, the citizens had already taken to the streets.

In Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, thousands demonstrated in the first large-scale marches since the coup. They demand a democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyin liberalization and reversal of the coup.

The resistance involves doctors and teacherswho have widely refused to work. At night, on the streets of the big city of Yangon, the rumble of dams and boilers rumbles in protest.

Passers-by provided water and food to protesters on Saturday, and shops in the nearby streets played protest music.

Protesters raised three fingers in protest on Saturday in Yangon.­

Picket take a high personal risk. The army that ruled Myanmar autonomously until 2011 is known for its harsh grips against its own citizens.

The military claims to have taken power only to cancel the “rogue” elections in November and then hold new ones. Citizens hardly believe the story: The military and its supporters were the biggest losers in the November election.

The military is also persecuting several minorities in Myanmar and is primarily responsible for the persecution of Rohingya Muslims, the burning of villages and mass rapes.

Police spoke to protesters with a loudspeaker.­

The coup has brought to mind the Myanmar people, especially in 1988, when the people rose up to demand democracy and the army crushed hopes bloodily, Vierula says. 3,000 students were killed at the time and 10,000 fled the cities.

“One of my acquaintances said he monitored the events of -88 for two nights after the coup,” Vierula says.

“Going the streets is certainly a big risk for many, but they are willing to take it because something needs to be done.”

UN and The United States has condemned the coup, and on Saturday the military junta also incited the wrath of Australia by arresting an Australian citizen and Aung San Suu Kyi’s economic adviser. Sean Turnellin.

“You’ll probably hear soon that I’ve been arrested,” Turnell told the news agency Reuters on Saturday.

“I’m not sure what I’m being accused of. I am fit and strong, and I’m not guilty of anything. “

Turnell has not been contacted since. The Australian Government has stated that it is very concerned about the situation and is trying to ascertain whether other Australians in Myanmar are at risk.

Myanmar’s most influential neighbor, China, has contented itself with demanding that the country remain stable without taking a stand against the coup.