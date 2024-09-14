Saturday, September 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Myanmar | Myanmar’s military junta makes a rare request for help

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Myanmar | Myanmar’s military junta makes a rare request for help
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Myanmar is suffering from severe floods.

of Myanmar the leader of the military junta made an international appeal for help so that the country could survive the severe floods that afflicted it. The head of the junta said on Friday that the authorities should contact foreign countries to get help for the flood victims.

In Myanmar, according to the military junta, more than 235,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to floods and landslides caused by typhoon Yagi. More than 30 people have lost their lives.

Requests for help are rare, as the military junta ruling the country has previously blocked humanitarian aid from abroad.

#Myanmar #Myanmars #military #junta #rare #request

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Social security contribution assessment ceiling increases

Social security contribution assessment ceiling increases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]