Myanmar | Myanmar’s military junta makes a rare request for help

Myanmar|Myanmar is suffering from severe floods.

of Myanmar the leader of the military junta made an international appeal for help so that the country could survive the severe floods that afflicted it. The head of the junta said on Friday that the authorities should contact foreign countries to get help for the flood victims.

In Myanmar, according to the military junta, more than 235,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to floods and landslides caused by typhoon Yagi. More than 30 people have lost their lives.

Requests for help are rare, as the military junta ruling the country has previously blocked humanitarian aid from abroad.