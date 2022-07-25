Myanmar | Myanmar’s military junta executed four democracy activists – Among them, among others, a representative of the ousted ruling party

It is the first time in decades that official death sentences are carried out in the country.

of Myanmar the military junta has executed four democracy activists for alleged terrorism. The news agency, among others, reports on the matter Reuters and a British magazine The Guardian.

Among those executed are a representative of the ousted former ruling party National League for Democracy (NLD) Phyo Zeya Thaw and a well-known civic activist Kyaw Min Yu. In addition to them, two other people were executed.

All four executed were sentenced to death for violating anti-terrorist laws enacted by the military junta. They were accused of helping anti-regime rebels. The verdicts were handed down in a closed trial in January.

Pictures of the two executions released by Myanmar’s military junta. On the left is the democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu and on the right is Phyo Zeya Thaw, a representative of the ousted ruling party NLD.

The country’s armed forces overthrew the legitimate government and seized power in February 2021. The army blamed the winner of the election Aung San Suu Kyi led by the NLD party for election fraud, which justified the coup.

The coup was followed by widespread protests and unrest, in connection with which, according to estimates, the military junta has already killed around two thousand people.

Since then, dozens of official death sentences have been handed down in the country’s courtrooms, but the previous ones have not been put into practice.

Myanmarese the press reported on the executions on Monday. The military junta keeps the country’s media under strict control.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said that the four executed were guilty of “brutal and inhuman acts of terrorism”, reports the Guardian.

Details about when and how exactly the prisoners were executed are not known. Both Phyo Zeya Thaw and Kyaw Min Yu had appealed their sentences, but the appeals were dismissed in June.

The death sentences handed down by the military junta have come under severe international criticism. For example, the Secretary General of the UN António Guterres called death sentences “shameless” violations of human rights.