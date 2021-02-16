Myanmar | Myanmar’s arrested leader receives new charges, junta promises election at first briefing

The junta, which committed the coup in early February, held its first press conference.

Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyitä new charges were again brought against him on Tuesday, while the military junta denied guilty of the coup and promised new elections.

The junta has shut down the internet in an attempt to quell large-scale protests against the February 1 military coup.

Nobel awarded the Peace Prize and forced into house arrest Aung San Suu Kyin the lawyer told news agency AFP on Tuesday that new charges have been brought against him, this time for violating Myanmar’s disaster law.

It is unclear in what way Aung San Suu Kyi is suspected of violating the disaster law, but in the past, the military junta has accused individuals who have violated the restraining measures imposed because of the coronavirus of violating the same laws.

On Tuesday, the military junta held a nearly two-hour briefing at which it justified its actions and promised new elections. The junta and nearby parties suffered an election defeat in the November election, after which the junta has accused the election of fraud.

“Our goal is to hold elections and hand over power to the winning party,” a spokesman for the military junta, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said at a news conference, according to news agency Reuters.

The military has not announced a timetable for the election, but it has declared a one-year emergency law.

We guarantee [ – – ]that the election will be held, ”Zaw Min Tun said at a news conference about the capital, Naypyitawi, which was shown live on Facebook, the use of which has been blocked by the junta.

Spokesman also said that Myanmar leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and the president Myint Swe are not under arrest, but they remain at home for security reasons.

He further promised that Myanmar’s foreign policy would not change and that the country of 53 million people would remain open to business and investment.

More than two weeks after the military coup, the protests have spread to almost every city. Many are also involved in strikes that make it difficult to maintain the basic functions of the state.

Police have fired protesters with rubber bullets several times, but relatively few violence have been seen.

Junta at the press conference, accused protesters of violence and warned that the military would do so “in accordance with the law”.

“We are waiting patiently. After that, we will act in accordance with the law, ”Zaw Min Tun said.

The military has granted itself extensive search and arrest rights. Hundreds of people have been arrested since the military coup.

On Monday, the UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned the junta of “serious consequences” if protests were suppressed by force. He had spoken directly to the junta leadership.

“Schraner Burgener has confirmed that the right to peaceful assembly must be fully respected and that protesters must not be punished,” the UN spokesman said. Farhan Haq said according to Reuters.

“He has told the Myanmar army that the world is being closely monitored and that any harsh response will have serious consequences.”