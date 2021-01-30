Myanmar | Myanmar’s army gets toe on UN toes with threatened deregulation – now accuses media of falsifying words

The threat of a coup seems to have subsided. According to the Constitution, the military has a quarter of parliamentary seats.

Myanmar the army has feared plans to increase its power and abolish the constitution, news agencies and the British newspaper report The Guardian. Concerns were raised earlier in the week when an army spokesman commented on election fraud allegations.

In the parliamentary elections in Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyin the ruling party led by the NLD won, gaining 83 per cent of the vote. The military has claimed the election was rigged. On Wednesday, the army commander Min Aung Hlaing said his subordinates that if the constitution is not followed, it must be disabled.

Constitution guarantees the Myamnar army 25 per cent of parliamentary seats and three ministerial posts in the Suu Kyi administration. The military has had considerable power in Myanmar since the 1962 military coup.

On Thursday, the Myanmar Electoral Commission rejected allegations of electoral fraud. It had not detected any anomalies suggesting fraud.

On Friday, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the threat posed by the Myanmar army. The US and EU missions in Myanmar also shared the concern.

On Saturday, the Myanmar army, or Tamadwaw, issued a statement saying their commander had been misinterpreted.

“Tatmadaw protects and acts in accordance with the 2008 Constitution. Some organizations and the media interpret what they want and write that Tatmadaw is going to end the constitution, ”the statement said.

The ruling party NLD commented on the statement, saying it was an “acceptable explanation”.

Situation is sensitive, as the November elections were only the second parliamentary elections in Myanmar.

The NLD and its leader, peace activist Aung San Suu Kyi, enjoy strong popularity in Myanmar, but internationally, the regime’s reputation has been badly tarnished by the long-standing persecution of Rohingya Muslims.

The Myanmar army has systematically destroyed the Rohingya villages and killed and raped them. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled across the border to neighboring Bangladesh.

The UN suspects the persecution meets the hallmarks of genocide, but the Myanmar regime has not intervened and does not even recognize the Rohingya as an official minority. In many areas of ethnic minorities, for “security reasons”. According to election observers, about 1.5 million people were thus excluded from the election.