Myanmar | Myanmar urges India to return police officers who fled after the coup who opposed the junta’s orders

Several people have tried to get to the Indian side.

Myanmar has asked neighboring India to return several police officers, reports, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Police and their families had crossed the border in recent days and sought refuge. According to the BBC, police had refused to carry out orders from the Myanmar military junta.

The administration of the state of Mizoram in northeastern India has been asked to return eight police officers, writes Indian Express.

“In order to maintain friendly relations with neighboring countries, we ask you to arrest eight Myanmar police forces who have arrived in Indian territory and hand them over to Myanmar,” Falam authorities in the border region of Myanmar wrote, according to Indian Express.

According to Mizoram authorities, 16 Myanmarese have crossed the border in recent days. Eleven of them have said they are in the police force.

Rajaa according to guards, paramilitary Assam Rifles, about 35 Myanmarians have crossed the more than 500-kilometer border between Mizoram and Myanmar.

The troops are told by Indian Express that the intention is to prevent border crossings.

“Several people have tried to cross the border – We are not pushing them back by force, but we are kindly telling them that they cannot come to India illegally. Many have returned, ”a spokesman for the Assam Rifles Digvijay Singh tells the magazine by phone.

In Myanmar a military coup was committed in early February. Among other things, the leader of the country was arrested during the coup Aung San Suu Kyi.

There has been protest in the country against the coup. Myanmar has responded to the protests violently. At least more than 50 people have died in protests.

Demonstrations continued on Saturday around the country. In Yangon City, security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protests.

State media reported on Saturday that public administration employees involved in a large-scale civil disobedience campaign are threatened with dismissal if they do not return to work on Monday.