Myanmar | Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been arrested – “We assume the army is seizing power”

The parliament elected in Myanmar’s November elections was scheduled to meet for the first time today.

Myanmar manager Aung San Suu Kyi has been arrested, reported by several different media. Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABCIn addition, several characters from the ruling party have been arrested. A party representative tells the news agency Reuters.

According to news agency AFP, a party spokesman said the army would have kidnapped the president Win Myintin and Aung San Suu Kyi.

“As the situation progresses, we assume that the military is seizing power,” a spokesman for the NLD ruling party Myo Nyunt said according to AFP.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBCA Southeast Asian correspondent says there are soldiers on the streets of Naypyidawi, the capital of Myanmar, and the largest city, Yangon. According to the BBC, telephone and internet connections are cut across the capital.

Last during the week, several international media reported on the coup rumors. An army spokesman said over the weekend that the soldiers are not planning to repeal the country’s constitution. The country’s army has repeatedly claimed that there were widespread fraud in the November elections in Myanmar.

Last week, several countries, including the United States, condemned potential attempts to change the outcome of the November election, writes ABC.

The November elections were only the second in Myanmar after the end of military rule.

The NLD ruling party received more than 80 percent of the vote. Opposition and human rights groups questioned the outcome.

Many condemned the lack of transparency in the elections and the fact that voting was blocked in many areas inhabited by ethnic minorities on “security grounds”. There are 37 million eligible voters in the country, of which about 1.5 million have been deprived of voting rights.

Persecuted Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar have been deprived of citizenship and related rights, including the right to vote. There are about 600,000 Rohingya Muslims left in the country, about half of whom are of voting age.

Previously Myanmar, known as Burma, was ruled by a military junta until 2011. During that time, Suu Kyi spent several years under house arrest.

Suu Kyi was long seen as a human rights activist who gave her freedom to challenge the country’s military junta. In 1991, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, the image of him as a human rights defender has changed.

Suu Kyi also led the NLD to victory in 2015. The country’s constitution prevented Suu Kyi from becoming president of the country because her children have foreign citizenship. However, Suu Kyi, 75, who acts as chancellor of the state, is seen as the country’s true leader. According to the BBC, Suu Kyi is widely popular in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

During his leadership of the country, hundreds of thousands of persecuted Rohingya Muslims have been forced to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. International parties who have previously supported Suu Kyi have accused him of doing nothing to prevent rape, murder and possible genocide. Myanmar has been accused of genocide of a religious minority.

Myanmar became independent from British colonial rule in 1948.