A group of deposed deputies from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party will hand over tens of thousands of evidence to the UN demonstrating “large-scale” human rights violations in Myanmar, while the leader of the military junta vowed to resolve the crisis “democratically. “.

Almost 600 civilians, including some 50 children and adolescents, have been killed in repression since the February 1 coup, which toppled the civilian government of Suu Kyi, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Since the military coup, some 2,700 people have been arrested, and many of them, of whom their families and lawyers have no news, are missing.

“Our committee has received 180,000 items … showing large-scale violations of human rights by the military,” say deputies of the Committee for the Representation of the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH, for its acronym in English) , the name of the Burmese Parliament.

The complaints include extrajudicial executions, torture and illegal detentions.

The evidence will be forwarded to the UN’s independent investigation mechanism on Myanmar, added CRPH, made up of deputies from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), who went into hiding.

A meeting was held on April 7 in this regard, tweeted Dr. Sasa, CRPH’s special envoy to the United Nations.

Min Aung Hlaing Says He Will Solve The Crisis “Democratically”

The UN’s leading independent expert, Tom Andrews, had already denounced probable “crimes against humanity” in mid-March.

The head of the board, Min Aung Hlaing, assured for his part that he will resolve the crisis “democratically”, according to statements collected on Wednesday by the state-controlled newspaper ‘Global New Light of Myanmar’.

The civil disobedience movement, with tens of thousands of workers on strike against the military regime, “intends to destroy the country (…) by paralyzing the operation of hospitals, schools, roads, offices and factories,” he says.

The general counted only 248 casualties among protesters since the coup and said 16 soldiers had died and 260 had been wounded.

But the security forces continue their bloody repression.

At least three people were shot dead and several wounded in the northwestern city of Kalay on Wednesday when the army fired at protesters hiding behind makeshift barricades.

The military “used rocket launchers and there could be other victims,” ​​a member of the Women For Justice association told AFP, who did not want to identify himself for fear of reprisals.

Protesters react to a crackdown by security forces during a protest against the coup, in Amarapura, Mandalay. Received courtesy of an anonymous source on April 3, 2021. © AFP

Internet access remains cut off for most of the population as the board has ordered the suspension of mobile data and wireless connections.

A hundred personalities – singers, models, journalists – have arrest warrants for spreading information that could cause riots in the armed forces.

“When it cannot find the people it is looking for, the Army takes their families hostage,” said the AAPP. “Many people are killed during interrogations,” added the NGO.

Despite the violence, the pro-democracy mobilization does not weaken.

In Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, strikers took to the streets on Wednesday, some doing the three-finger salute as a sign of resistance, according to images posted on social media.

And a dozen armed ethnic factions have supported the pro-democracy movement.

But the generals turn a deaf ear to the condemnations and take advantage of divisions in the international community.