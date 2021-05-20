The fighting in the Burmese state of Chin, between army officers and insurgents who oppose the coup, has caused an increase in the displacement of people towards India, a border nation with Myanmar. In the midst of the situation, the Japanese news agency ‘Kyodo’ revealed that at least 100 diplomats have been ordered to return to the country for their support of the movements against the military junta.

According to the Reuters news agency, the lack of supplies in the area and the destruction of houses in the midst of the conflict could motivate more people to cross the border into Indian territory.

“When it rains, we don’t have strong shelters (…) we have enough rice and dried peas, but we have to go find vegetables. There is a shortage of oils and fuel for motorcycles. There are no medical supplies. Even if we have money, we cannot buy food. “said Mai, a Burmese who fled the western Myanmar city of Mindat on foot.

People protest in Mandalay city, Myanmar, on May 16, 2021 © Photo taken from social networks / Reuters

The people fleeing have stated, according to the Reuters agency, that thousands left Mindat after the Army attacked the area to dismantle alleged combatant groups that would be aligned with a government of National Unity formed by opponents of the junta.

“There are also reports of civilian deaths and injuries and civilian property damaged or destroyed,” said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Days ago, the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, a group of activists that has unofficially accounted for the violence, reported that at least 800 people have died in the middle of the conflict.

Myanmar has been mired in a social and political crisis since last February 1, after the military junta apprehended the elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and carried out a coup under the argument of irregularities in the electoral process carried out. out in 2020.

The Board would have ordered the return to the country of at least 100 diplomats

The Japanese news agency ‘Kyodo’, citing anonymous diplomatic sources, indicated that the Burmese Foreign Ministry, currently controlled by the military junta, withdrew the diplomatic status of two officials from the embassy in Tokyo.

According to the Japanese publication, the Burmese Foreign Ministry would have already requested diplomatic visas for future replacements.

The Japanese daily ‘Japan Times’ reported that an official with the Japanese Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the diplomatic status of the officials. Additionally, he reported that his country “monitors the evolution of the country’s situation”, located in Southeast Asia.

‘Kyodo’ points out that there would be about 100 diplomats who were ordered to return to the country after the report. In this group would be the ambassador of Myanmar to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, the second secretary of the Embassy of Myanmar in the United States, Thet Htar Mya Yee San, and the Burmese ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kyaw Zwar Minn.

With Reuters, EFE and Japanese media