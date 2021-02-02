Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Burmese Army is the new strongman of the Asian country after the coup on Monday, February 1. He is also the designated heir to Than Shwe, the last head of the Burmese military junta.

Rather than calmly preparing for retirement in July, as required by law, Min Aung Hlaing took command of Myanmar. Much less known on the international scene than Aung San Suu Kyi, this 65-year-old general now concentrates all the powers in his hands since the coup orchestrated by the Burmese Army this Monday, February 1.

After the arrest of the former dissident turned de facto head of the government since 2016, the military assured that there would be free elections in a year, but it is impossible to know if they will keep their word. “The objective of the Army was always to run the country,” recalls Nehginpao Kipgen, deputy director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at OP Jindal Global University (in India) and specialist in Myanmar, contacted by France 24.

Min Aung Hlaing himself had long planned to exercise power on his own without having to carry a civilian at the head of the government, according to an investigation published by ‘The New York Times’ in 2017. “His plan is to be president in 2020”, assured then U Win Htein, counselor of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The results of the legislative elections in November 2020 were a disappointment to his ambitions. The National League for Democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, took advantage of the scrutiny to confirm its place as the country’s leading political force (258 seats), while the Union, Solidarity and Development Party, known for being close to the Army, it lost four seats and was left with 26.

Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) won 346 seats in the November elections, but the opposition denounced irregularities.

Sai Aung Main AFP / File

An electoral setback that Min Aung Hlaing did not accept. And since the legislative, the increase in political tensions seemed to inevitably lead to the coup. The military “first refuted the results, alleging ‘massive fraud’, then, after validation of the count by the Electoral Commission, they made sure they had no choice but to seize power by force,” recalls Nehginpao Kipgen.

“He ascended the steps slowly but surely”

Min Aung Hlaing grew up in Rangoon, where he joined the military academy at age 18 after taking a quick two-year detour through law school.

It is difficult to get a precise idea of ​​the personality of the young soldier’s apprentice, since the stories on the subject differ greatly. Some childhood friends have described him to the Reuters news agency as “taciturn and reserved”, while others assured that he was a “brute who had a tendency to humiliate his colleagues”, according to testimonies compiled by ‘The New York Times’. Hla Oo, a Burmese writer in exile in Australia who knew him in his childhood, remembers a diligent and studious young man who “became tougher in combat among the ranks of the Army.”

But all agree that he did not have the quality of a future chief general called to become president of Myanmar after a military coup. “He ascended the steps slowly, but surely,” a former military academy official told Reuters. “He was not someone who stood out from the crowd in the Burmese Army,” Nehginpao Kipgen confirms to France 24.

His luck was to find himself in the 88th Light Infantry Division, which was led at the time by Colonel Than Shwe. Min Aung Hlaing made him his mentor and continued his career under the shadow of who, from 1992, would become the head of the military junta.

Min Aung Hlaing, the man of the persecution against the Rohingya

That closeness likely played a role when Than Shwe made Min Aung Hlaing his successor in 2011 and the first head of an army in the post-junta military era. But while more experienced generals were ready to take over, he owed his appointment primarily “to the fact that Than Shwe thought he would be the best fit to perpetuate his vision for the Army and the country,” says Nehginpao Kipgen.

He is then an heir, faithful to the vision of a politically all-powerful Burmese army, who will grapple with Aung San Suu Kyi to carry out the country’s democratization process. Min Aung Hlaing will then play on two boards. On the one hand, “he was very prudent in his relations with the head of the Government, avoiding open confrontation as much as possible,” says Nehginpao Kipgen.

On the other hand, it does everything possible to show that the Army is the true master of the political game. It multiplied official trips, particularly to China and Japan. He also received foreign dignitaries, such as Pope Francis in 2017. He also uses social media abundantly to post images of all his encounters with the greats of this world. “It is very strong to cultivate an image of a statesman, paying attention to the smallest detail”, sums up U Min Zin, director of the Burmese Institute for Strategic Studies, interviewed by ‘The New York Times’.

Burmese living in Thailand hold up photos of Myanmar’s army commander-in-chief Major General Min Aung Hlaing during a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, February 1, 2021. © Sakchai Lalit / AP

But abroad he is not known for his political prowess. Min Aung Hlaing is first and foremost the man of the persecution against the minority of the Rohingya from 2016. “Even though he is not directly and personally involved at the military level, as head of the Army he obligatorily validated that campaign,” notes Nehginpao Kipgen.

Min Aung Hlaing openly defends on Facebook and Twitter the action of the Burmese Army, accused by several countries of carrying out a “genocide” against members of this Muslim community. In particular, it only uses the term “Bengali” to designate the Rohingya, thus suggesting that they are foreigners who have nothing to do on Burmese soil.

He also justified the Army’s action by stating, on several occasions, that it was necessary for “our regions to be controlled by national races.” Both statements meant that he was banned from the United States and suspended for life on Twitter and Facebook.

With the rise to supreme power of Min Aung Hlaing, it seems that the Burmese Army’s hard wing decided to put an end to democratic recess. And those who rejoiced at the idea of ​​Than Shwe’s heir retiring were disappointed.

* This article was adapted from its original in French