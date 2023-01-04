The military junta of Myanmar (formerly Burma) announced on Wednesday the release of 7,012 prisoners to commemorate the country’s Independence Day. The announcement of the amnesty comes just five days after Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader deposed by the military coup almost two years ago, saw her sentence grow to 33 years in prison.

The military junta has not clarified whether the measure will benefit political prisoners, but it has indicated that those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism will not enter it. These types of grace measures are common on holidays in this country that has been plunged into a black hole since February 1, 2021, when Army troops, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, seized power by force with the false pretext of electoral fraud in the presidential elections held three months earlier.

The coup leaders then arrested the de facto leader of the Government –Suu Kyi– and parliamentarians from her side, and began a harsh and bloody repression that has meant the end of a brief period of democracy in the country and has caused the death of almost 2,700 people. and the arrest of about 17,000 people; 13,375 of them are still in prison, according to the calculation of the NGO Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners. In previous amnesties, a small proportion of political prisoners were pardoned, some of them only to be arrested soon after. The board has also not specified whether the pardon could mean the Nobel laureate will be placed under house arrest.

Following the announcement, relatives of prisoners have been gathering next to Insein prison in Yangon, waiting. Images taken by various agencies show some recently released political prisoners, such as Htin Lin Oo, a writer and former information officer for the National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi’s party.

The announcement has coincided with a military parade with tanks, missile launchers and armored vehicles through the country’s capital, Naypyidaw, according to AFP. The events mark the 75th anniversary of Myanmar’s independence from the UK, since which time the country has lived through tumultuous decades with a long string of multi-ethnic conflicts and under the yoke of military dictatorships. Public employees and college students attended the event; A military band has played and 750 “peace” doves have been released into the air to celebrate the date, according to the state press.

The head of the board, Min Aung Hlaing, has been greeted by 21 salutes upon arrival at the event, and from there he has accused other Tatar States of interfering “in the internal affairs” of Myanmar. Since the coup, much of the country has been ravaged by fighting between coup troops and opposition rebels. It has also become increasingly isolated from the international community.

The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution two weeks ago in which it demands that the military junta that controls the country cease the violence, in addition to the release of all political prisoners, including Suu Kyi. The resolution passed with 12 votes in favor and abstentions from China, Russia and India.

The congratulations of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, are among the few international greetings sent to the leader of the junta and collected by the state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar. In the letter to Min Aung Hlaing, Putin predicts a “further development” of bilateral relations and wishes the coup general “good health and success.” Along with that of the Russian, the congratulations of the King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamon, and the President of Nepal, Budya Devi Bhandari, are also collected.

The Burmese junta has also assured this Wednesday that it plans to hold “free and fair” elections and with different parties this year. The United States has described these elections as a “farce”. “Once fulfilled [los] requirements of the state of emergency, free and fair elections will be held in accordance with the 2008 Constitution,” Min Aung Hlaing told soldiers and supporters gathered for the parade.

