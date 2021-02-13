As the demonstrations continue for the eighth consecutive day in the Asian country, the military government announced that it is suspending the rule requiring a court order to arrest a person for more than 24 hours, to search private property and to use surveillance methods of the population. The Army also ordered the arrest of seven recognized opponents.

The removal of the laws was justified to protect “the privacy and security of citizens,” according to a letter signed by General Min Aung Hlaing, the ideologist of the coup and a well-known figure in the military sphere.

The suspension decreed by the Myanmar military junta this Saturday, February 13, has no end date and has been understood as a reaction to the eight consecutive days of protests against the de facto military executive. The demonstrations, which are the largest in the country in the last decade, are also against the arrest of Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A protester makes the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 13, 2021. © Ye Aung Thu / AFP

Since 2011, Myanmar was in its transition to democracy, after the military held power in 1962. Suu Kyi is one of the most visible faces of the democratic process, although she has also defended the actions of the Burmese Army against the ethnic minority of the Rohingya.

Persecution of opponents for their position on social media and in the streets

Suu Kyi was not the only one arrested. The Executive ordered this Saturday the arrest of seven well-known defenders of the anti-coup demonstrations. The authorities could charge them with sentences of up to two years in jail for posting comments on social media that “cause alarm” and “threaten the tranquility” of Myanmar, according to the military junta.

In addition, according to the military communication outlet True News, all citizens who have information on these seven people and do not provide it to the authorities or provide them with protection will be “punished.”

Sticky notes at a bus stop next to a template with the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 13, 2021. © Ye Aung Thu / AFP

Among the wanted opponents are 58-year-old Min Ko Naing, who was imprisoned between 1988 and 2012. This democracy activist has been one of the most prominent figures in fueling current protests and in the civil disobedience movement.

Also on the military list are ‘Jimmy’ Kyaw Min Yu – veteran of the 1988 student uprising – singer ‘Lin Lin’ Htwe Lin Ko and political analyst Myo Yan Naung Thein, among others.

“I am very proud to have an arrest warrant with Min Ko Naing. Catch me if you can,” Ei Pencilo told her more than 1.6 million followers on Facebook. She is another citizen wanted by justice.

The seven defendants have collaborated with Suu Kyi’s movement, called the National League for Democracy (NLD, for its acronym in English). The party won the November parliamentary elections and was accused of fraud by the opposition, led by the military. However, the electoral commission dismissed the claim for lack of evidence.

If captured, they would join the more than 320 critics of the current government who have been arrested during the demonstrations, as calculated by the NGO Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Myanmar. Three of them have been convicted for their participation in the protests and face penalties ranging from three months to two years in prison.

Military toughen their mandate despite calls from the international community

The military coup and the arrests that have taken place since February 1 have caused a reaction from the international community, especially from Western countries. Last Friday, the UN Human Rights Council called on the Burmese military to release those in jail and stop violence against protesters.

Far from meeting this demand, the military junta warned on February 13 that legal action and other repercussions would be considered against those who do not return to work. The Executive ensures that these actions are paralyzing the country’s economy and have caused the cessation of the operation of buses in the city of Yagon, among other consequences. In addition, the military junta has already ordered a ban on accessing the internet and the social networks of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In reaction to the continued police repression in the Asian country, the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury of the United States announced last Thursday sanctions against General Min Aung Hlaing and nine other officers, as well as three companies that are linked to the Burmese Armed Forces. Other countries are considering taking action.

In contrast, the Burmese Army warned the local and international media not to call the events that occurred on February 1 a “coup,” arguing that the term causes “instability” in Myanmar.

Protesters hold banners during a rally against the military coup outside the US embassy in Yangon, Myanmar on February 13, 2021. People continued to demonstrate across the country despite orders banning mass rallies and protests. reports of the increasing use of force by the police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for a year after arresting State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar’s President Win Myint in a raid on February 1 in the morning. © Nyein Chan Naing / EFE

Tension is still very latent in the Burmese streets, where dissidents continue to demonstrate despite police charges with water cannons, tear gas and rubber and real bullets, which have caused several injuries in recent days, along with fear of the arrests and retaliation.

Several local media confirmed that the relatives of a 20-year-old protester, who was shot by an agent last Tuesday, decided to remove her artificial respirator after having entered brain death.

The daily rallies against the coup continue despite the government issuing two decrees to restrict mobility in Rangoon and Mandalay, the two largest cities; and to prohibit gatherings of more than five people.

With EFE, Reuters and local media