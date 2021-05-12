Myanmar, a nation located in Southeast Asia, remains mired in an unprecedented political crisis after the military junta, which removed the country’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from power on February 1, celebrated its 100th day in the Government without being able to control the demonstrations that demand the return of the deposed president.

In the framework of the 100 days of the military coup, hundreds of people took to the streets in cities and towns to denounce the members of the military junta. In these, a part of civil society denounces the military for having led the country to its worst crisis in decades.

The demonstrations took place with marches, motorcycle caravans and lightning protests to avoid confrontation with the security forces. In these, some anti-coup groups called to overthrow the military junta, which has been condemned in much of the world.

Protesters wave three fingers during an antimilitarist protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, on May 11, 2021. © EFE

According to the EFE news agency, the military junta has had to face guerrillas that have avoided total control of the nation. Due to the situation, companies and some public institutions have been paralyzed in rejection of the military in power, despite giving the coup under the promise of holding new elections in a period of no more than a year.

Various have been the slogans of the citizens against the military government. In Rangoon, the country’s most important city, protesters carried banners calling for the fight “to completely eliminate the enemy” while in Hpakant they marched under the slogan “the revolution must prevail.”

Government of National Unity expects international support

On the political level, the opponents of the military coup established weeks ago the Government of National Unity (NUG), symbolically led by Aung San Suu Kyi, which stands as a coalition against the junta.

Today, in addition to Hpakant, protesters expressed support for the coalition in the city of Sagaing.

Coalition spokesman Dr. Sasa announced that he held a meeting with the United States Undersecretary of State to determine how that country, together with its allies, “could work together to end the reign of terror.”

“We must achieve true federal democracy for all in Myanmar, as well as peace and stability for the region. The people of Myanmar will always remain on the side of loyal allies and partners who support us in our final fight for freedom ”, reads a message through social networks.

International community condemns the military coup and Aung San Suu Kyi remains in detention

As problems escalate in Burmese territory, the military junta fails to gain the support of the international community, which remains shocked by images of security forces attacking citizens.

After 100 days in power, no country has been willing to publicly recognize a military junta as a legitimate government. At the moment, his greatest achievement has been the attendance of the coup general, Min Aung Hlain, at the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where the partners did not receive him as the country’s leader.

Countries such as Russia and China are trying to distance themselves from the violence against civilians, although they have prevented the UN General Council – the body that can impose sanctions or approve the use of force – from acting against the coup generals.

The military justified the uprising by an alleged electoral fraud in the process carried out in November 2020, ending a democratic period in the country established a decade ago.

To carry out their action, the military detained the leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the movement. On May 10, the court handling his case announced that he will appear before a judge in person on May 24.

The crisis, in addition to causing a social and political impact, has caused damage to the nation’s economy. According to the EFE news agency, which cites rating agencies, the nation’s GDP could fall as much as 20% due to the situation.

According to the monitoring group of the Association of Political Prisoners, whose figures are used by the UN, the clashes have caused the death of some 781 people since the beginning of the coup, including 52 children, and the arrest of 3,843 citizens.

