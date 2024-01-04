The Military Junta will release more than 9,000 detainees as part of an amnesty on the occasion of the country's independence day. Myanmar has been in unrest since the 2021 coup, in which generals overthrew an elected government and its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Military Junta of Myanmar announced this Thursday, January 4, an amnesty for 9,766 prisoners, including 114 foreigners, in various prisons in the country on the occasion of Independence Day, a common measure of grace on holidays.

The authorities announced the measure in a decree in which they specified that foreigners will be deported, while it is unknown if the measure benefits any of the more than 19,000 political prisoners in the country, reported the Burmese media 'Khit Thit'.

Burmese authorities often announce prisoner amnesties on days of national celebrations, including the release of more than 2,000 political prisoners during a Buddhist holiday last May.

The Military Junta led by Min Aung Hlaing is increasingly isolated by the international community and the UN Security Council, the European Union and the United States, among others, have called for the release of all political prisoners and an end to the violence.

However, Min Aung Hlaing has received some congratulations for the 75th anniversary of independence, such as those from Russian President Vladimir Putin; of the Cambodian king, Norodom Sihamoni, and the president of Nepal, Ranil Wickremesinghe, according to what the official newspaper Global New light of Myanmar published today.

The head of the Myanmar Military Junta, Min Aung Hlaing. Handout MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM/AFP/File

The military coup of February 1, 2021 plunged Myanmar into a deep political, social and economic crisis and has opened a spiral of violence with new civilian militias that have exacerbated the guerrilla war that the country has been experiencing for decades.

At least 4,277 people, including pro-democracy activists and civilians, have died due to repression by the military junta and related groups, while 19,930 have been detained for political reasons since the coup, according to data from the NGO Association for the Assistance of Prisoners. Politicians (AAPP).

Myanmar became independent from the United Kingdom on January 4, 1948 and has been mired in ethnic conflict since then and under military rule for most of its recent history, between 1962 and 2011 and since 2021.