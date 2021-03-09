On Tuesday, protests again flooded the streets of Myanmar as the military junta increases repression with the closure of independent media and increased arrests. In addition, the death of a second member of the National League for Democracy in police custody was confirmed. As a harassment tactic, the police surrounded protesters in a Rangoon neighborhood overnight while international entities called for the immediate release of the protesters.

Thousands of Burmese defied the night curfew to protest Monday night. Protesters flocked to the Sanchaung district of Rangoon in support of young people who were demonstrating against the February 1 coup. But the day did not go as expected: the police surrounded the protesters throughout the night and some could not return to their homes until dawn.

Hundreds of the protesters who were trapped were women who had marched into the streets on the occasion of International Women’s Day. While shouts for the refugees to be released, many had to navigate police charges until Tuesday morning.

While waiting for the police siege to be lifted, some sought refuge in the houses of neighbors, whom they tried to intimidate by pounding on the doors. Meanwhile, the western powers and United Nations They asked the military to allow the young people to leave the area in safety. The night of high tension resulted in the arrest of at least 50 people.

#Myanmar: We are deeply concerned about the fate of some 200 peaceful protestors – incl. women – who have been cordoned by security forces in Yangon, and may be at risk of arrest or ill-treatment. We urge the police to immediately allow them to leave safely and without reprisals. – UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) March 8, 2021

The repression of the military junta is at its peak. One of his latest victims is Zaw Myat Linn, a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party of Aung San Suu Kyi, which won the legislative elections last November by an overwhelming majority. Linn was arrested Monday night and became the second NLD member to die in police custody.

According to the Association for Aid to Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 60 protesters have died and more than 1,800 have been arrested since the protests began.

They denounce the closure of independent media

The military also increased its harassment against independent media that report daily on the situation in the Asian country and the attacks against protesters.

They have also increased the detention of journalists, with at least two communication professionals arrested in Rangoon this Tuesday, adding to the list of 34 who have already been arrested since the beginning of the military uprising. At least six of them have been charged with violating public order laws.

An anti-coup protester sprays a fire extinguisher while fleeing a barricade during protests in Rangoon, Myanmar, on March 9, 202. © Reuters

The de facto Government announced the suspension of the license to publish ‘Myanmar Now’, ‘7Day News’, ‘Democratic Voice of Burma’, ‘Mizzima’ and ‘Khit Thit News’, which from now on will not be able to legally continue to report about what happens in the country. The military have proceeded to break into some of their offices to guarantee the cessation of their activity.

The military-controlled state television ‘MRTV’ warned that the de facto government’s “patience” was running out and threatened further reprisals.

“We are at a point where continuing to do our job means running the risk of being imprisoned or assassinated. The truth is that we will not stop covering the enormous crimes that the (military) regime has been committing throughout the country,” he said for his part Swe Win, editor-in-chief of the information portal ‘Myanmar Now’.

Burmese Ambassador to UK sacked after calling for Suu Kyi’s release

The events in Myanmar have caused the reaction of several international personalities. One of them was that of Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ktaw Zwar Minn, appointed by the overthrown government. The diplomat demanded in a letter the release of the deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, under house arrest since February 1.

“Diplomacy is the only answer. The only way out of the current crisis can only be found at the negotiating table,” said the diplomat, in a gesture “of courage and patriotism” praised by British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

Earlier today I spoke to Myanmar Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn. I praised his courage and patriotism in standing up for what is right. We join his call for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and for a return to democratic rule pic.twitter.com/B7PGhspwL9 – Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 8, 2021

After making public its disagreement with the military junta, the de facto government decided to withdraw Zwar Minn from the UK.

“Since he did not behave in accordance with the responsibilities assigned, an order has been issued to summon him and transfer him back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said the television channel ‘MRTV’.

There are several Burmese diplomats abroad who condemn the conduct of the military junta and who have joined the civil disobedience movement – among them that of Washington, Los Angeles, New York or Brussels.

Brutality runs deep in the Tatmadaw – as the Burmese Army is known. He came to power in a coup in 1962 saying that he had to safeguard national unity. For decades it has fought to control parts of the country inhabited by ethnic minority groups that are rich in jade, wood and other natural resources. He has also carried out numerous atrocities against the rural population.

But Burmese society seems to have lost its fear. Citizens continue to come out daily to protest against the military junta in different cities of the country and to demand his resignation.

With EFE, Reuters and local media