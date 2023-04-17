Myanmar’s military junta announced on Monday (17) the release of more than 3,000 detainees on the occasion of the Buddhist New Year, without saying whether the amnesty was applied to people arrested during the repression against opponents.

The junta commander, Min Aung Hlaing, “pardoned 3,015 detainees to celebrate the Buddhist New Year, for the peace of the people and on humanitarian grounds,” the army’s communication service said.

In the event of a new offense against the law, those released must serve the rest of their sentence with an additional sentence, the board said.

The statement does not say whether the amnesty included junta opponents or journalists detained for covering the coup d’état.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 on disputed charges of voter fraud.