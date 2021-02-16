The leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, was accused on Tuesday of violating a natural disaster law by Covid-19. Suu Kyi has been detained by the Burmese Army since the coup on February 1, which has unleashed a wave of protests throughout the country, demanding the release of political prisoners and against the military take over.

New charges for the Myanmar leader 15 days after her arrest. The Burmese Army, which controls the country after the coup on February 1, has brought a new accusation against the elected Burmese leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Nobel Peace Prize and State Councilor, Suu Kyi, has been under house arrest since the military uprising and this Tuesday she has been accused of a crime related to the violation of a law on natural disasters in the country, article 5 of the Constitution , in relation to the restrictions by the Covid-19, according to his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw.

She was already charged, shortly after her arrest, of importing an illegal mobile device and was expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday, but the date of the hearing was unexpectedly moved forward to Tuesday.

Now, the deposed leader also faces a new indictment from the military for allegedly breaking the social distancing measures imposed by the pandemic by organizing an electoral event attended by more than 30 people. Same charge brought against Burmese President Win Myint, also in the hands of the Army and removed from his post. The Burmese leader could face up to three years in prison.

According to the military, Aung San Suu Kyi is in a “safe place”

The lawyer, who has not been able to meet with her, said that Suu Kyi would have had a videoconference with a judge for a virtual hearing of preventive detention, but her lawyers could not attend because they do not have permission to represent her. Since the Burmese military’s takeover and her subsequent arrest, Suu Kyi has been missing from the public sphere, but would be found in “a safe place for her safety,” according to a military spokesperson.

The @A in Myanmar is alarmed by reports of the use of force against demonstrators. “I call on the Security Forces to respect human rights … including the right to peaceful assembly” – UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ola Almgren. Statement: https://t.co/eZ2pQoQJYx pic.twitter.com/muYBYQFhki – United Nations in Myanmar (@UNinMyanmar) February 9, 2021

For its part, the Myanmar Army denied that the removal and arrest of Burmese political leaders was a coup, claiming – once again – that their action was justified by the alleged fraud of the last 8 November elections, that gave a landslide victory to Suu Kiy’s party, The National League for Democracy.

The coup military said they would return to power after a new election: “Our goal is to hold an election and hand over power to the winning party,” Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said during the military’s first press conference since the taking.

“We will respect the Constitution,” said the military spokesman.

The military spokesman added that they will not hold power for long, but they have not set a date for new elections and the country is in a state of emergency for a year. “We will respect the Constitution,” he said at the press conference via Facebook, a platform that the military has banned, after two days of nightly shutdowns and Internet blockages.

Protest against the military coup in Rangoon, Myanmar. © Reuters

The Burmese military junta, which already enjoyed broad power under Suu Kyi, has seized wide powers to search and detain critics to quell dissent with harsh prison terms, undermining the democratic rights of the Brimanos. Now, the Army is sending a “hopeful” message in an attempt to appease the anti-government protests that have been replicating in the country for two weeks.

Despite police brutality and Internet outages, protesters defy fear

Meanwhile, the Asian nation once again experienced a new day of protests against the military, calling for the release of the Burmese leader. Despite increased repression by the security forces, who deployed armored vehicles to major cities over the weekend and attacked protesters violently, Burmese civil society defies fear in the streets.

“We would understand a repression if we were violent, but now we cannot accept a repression because we are protesting peacefully,” said a protester from Rangoon, the country’s largest city. For the past two weeks, Burmese have been marching peacefully in both large urban centers. as in the small communities, calling for a return to democracy and the liberation of their political leaders.

Protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 15. © Reuters

The disobedience campaign, which has been joined by disparate sectors of society from Buddhist monks, police, students or ethnic minorities, now calls for the participation of public officials in the strike. “I want more people to join the protests, we don’t want them to see us as weak. We, the students, have our future, we have to resist in order not to live under a military dictatorship,” claimed Thwe Ei Sann, a young protester. And It is the young people who, despite the brutal repression, lead the protests in the different cities.

“Free our leaders immediately” and “The power of the people, give it back”, are some of the slogans most chanted by the crowds, who on Tuesday gathered in front of government buildings in the capital in an attempt to attract officials to the marches. In other localities, strikes have generated blockades in transport services and some industries have been paralyzed.

The whole world looks at Myanmar

The military coup has also provoked an angry response from the international community, with the United States establishing some sanctions against the generals in power and the threat of new sanctions for the country if they do not release political prisoners and restore democracy.

Since the popular uprising against the Army, at least 426 people have been detained, most remain under arrest and a young protester was killed last week by a police attack during a protest.

With Reuters, AP and EFE