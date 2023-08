How did you feel about the content of this article?

National Council for Defense and Security claimed the need for greater security measures for the holding of elections in Myanmar | Photo: EFE/EPA/Myanmar Military Board

The military junta that governs Myanmar has extended the state of emergency in the Asian country for another six months and, as a result, has again postponed the elections, scheduled for August. It is the fourth extension since the military overthrew then-Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner) in a coup d’état in February 2021.

According to information from state television, the National Defense and Security Council met this Monday (31) in the capital, Naipidau, and decided to extend the state of emergency from this Tuesday (1st).

“For an election to be held, for there to be a free and fair election and also for the population to be able to vote without fear, greater security measures continue to be needed and therefore it is required that the period of the state of emergency be extended” , pointed out a statement.

The allegation at the time of the coup was that there had been fraud in Myanmar’s 2020 general election, although election observers did not detect significant irregularities.

Since the coup, Aung San Suu Kyi has faced several prosecutions and her sentences total 33 years. The United States and the UN have pointed out that the trials were politically motivated. Last week, Myanmar’s ruling military junta moved Suu Kyi from prison to a government building.